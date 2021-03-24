How to Stream Kaskade’s Concert in ‘Fortnite’ This Weekend

Fortnite’s next big in-game concert features Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Kaskade, who will perform his new Reset EP in full multiple times between March 27 and March 28. The shows will happen live in Fortnite’s Party Royale game mode.

Kaskade’s concert is part of Fortnite’s upcoming “Llama-Rama” event, running March 25 – April 9. During those weeks, players can complete limited-time challenges and purchase limited-time gear from Fortnite’s shop, much of which is cross-over items from the popular vehicle-based soccer game Rocket League (Kaskade also provided music for Rocket League’s Season 2 update).

One of the promo items is a special emote that gives your Fortnite character a tiny Rocket League car to ride on. You’ll find all the challenges and special rewards in Epic’s official Llama-Rama announcement.

You can also expect Rocket League-themed elements to show up in Kaskade’s performances. Prior to showtime, the artist’s in-game avatar will ride around the map on Rocket League vehicles, and players can also catch a preview trailer for Rocket League Season 3 immediately following each performance.

How to watch Kaskade’s Fornite concert

Kaskade is holding three performances throughout the weekend, so you have multiple opportunities to watch:

Saturday, March 27, at 11 a.m. AEDT

Sunday, March 28, at 12:00 a.m. AEDT

Sunday, March 28, at 5:00 a.m. AEDT

Epic is also offering players multiple viewing options. Fortnite players can watch:

At the Main Stage area in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode. (Here’s a guide on how to find your way to the stage if you’re new to Party Royale.)

Use the Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode while playing standard Battle Royale matches, that way you can catch Kaskade’s show and get those Victory Royale.

For those who can’t watch in Fortnite, Epic is also offering the show through the Houseparty app, which lets you watch events with your friends. Houseparty is free on Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, and even as a Google Chrome extension.

Epic’s official announcement post includes instructions for watching and inviting friends in House party, and turning on the PIP mode while playing Battle Royale.