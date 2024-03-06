Netflix Is Bringing ‘Hades’ to iOS

The award-winning game Hades will be available on iOS starting March 19, by way of Netflix Games. The popular “roguelike,” developed by Supergiant Games, originally debuted in 2020 for Mac, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and has since become available on nearly every other major gaming platform.

Netflix first started to venture into mobile games back in 2022 with some original titles, but has expanded their lineup with third-party games such as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition back in December. To play titles from the Netflix Games library, you need to have an active Netflix subscription.

In Hades, you play as Zagreus, the immortal prince of the Underworld, who is trying to escape and reach Mount Olympus. You’ll come face-to-face with a dungeon maze full of deadly traps and enemies—and you’ll probably die a lot. The iOS version of Hades includes all the content from the PC and console versions. There are also fully customizable touch controls along with support for Bluetooth controllers. As of right now, Hades for Android has not been announced. Hades is compatible with iPhones with iOS 16 and later and iPads with iPadOS 16 and up. For those interested in playing Hades on iOS via Netflix Games, you can pre-register here.