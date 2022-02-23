8 of the Best Home Milk Frothers That’ll Give You a Whole Latte Love

Making that perfect latte or cappuccino is usually best left to a barista. However, as more and more time is now spent at home, coffee consumers are turning to their own kitchens to create the perfect brew.

While a Nespresso machine can often do the trick to create the ideal espresso shot, frothing the milk is a little trickier. Because of this, we’ve compiled a list of the best at-home milk frothers that will make even the biggest coffee snob a regular at your home café.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio whisks milk to perfection. With a one-touch button and an alert to let you know it’s finished, you can prepare an authentic Italian cappuccino with a creamy foam at home.

You can grab the Lavazza A Modo Mio milk frother from here.

The Breville milk frother is as fancy as it looks. It has induction heating technology to evenly distribute heat, and the temperature control dial allows you to adjust the temperature to your liking. This is also a great option for those who have two or more people in their household as it makes up to three cups of foamed milk.

Grab the Breville frother here.

Another fancy-looking milk frother, the Sunbeam Café Creamy Automatic Frother steams frothy hot milk, warms milk drinks (think hot chocolate), and can mix cold milk with espresso. It’s the perfect addition to your kitchen all year round.

Get the Sunbeam Café Creamy Automatic frother here.

The Leaf and Bean electric frother has three primary functions. It can easily froth and heat the milk, and it can also heat and whisk it. However, if you’re not feeling a hot beverage, the third function allows you to froth the milk without heating it, which is perfect for milkshakes and iced coffee. Yum!

The Leaf and Bean electric frother is available here.

The Aerolatte Handheld Frother is perfect for someone who like a no-nonsense approach to frothing their milk. It’s easy to use, very well priced and more compact and economical than its counterparts.

You can grab the Aerolatte Handheld Frother from here.

The Tobeape Handheld Milk Frother is very similar to the above frother only it comes with an additional whisk head that’s perfect for whisking things like eggs and cream when you need a little more oomph.

You can grab the Tobeape Handheld Milk Frother from here.

The Bialetti Tutto Crema Frother is just like an old-fashioned kettle. You just put it on the stove and voila! With a heat-resistant handle and a double froth screen that creates a rich, creamy foam — it’s perfect for making coffee on a lazy Sunday morning.

Buy the Bialetti Tutto Crema Frother here.

Another dual function appliance, the Expressi Automatic frother and warmer froths hot and cold milk. It has a stainless steel housing and double wall design, along with an automatic switch-off function, so if you forget it’s on, there will be no spillage.

The Expressi Automatic Frother is available here.