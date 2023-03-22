Nespresso’s New Compact Coffee Machine Is as Pretty as It Is Simple to Use

The caffeinated minds at Nespresso have brought us a shiny (and colourful) new coffee machine, and it’s the most compact product in the Vertuo range. The Vertuo POP is the newest toy in the coffee market, and we quickly tried it out to see if it’s worth your time.

Real Life Reviews: Nespresso Vertuo POP

Before we get into the experience of using this machine, let’s take a look at some specs, shall we?

Dimensions: 136 x 426 x 250 mm

Weight: ~ 3.5kg

220-240V, 50Hz, 1260W

Bluetooth smart technology and WiFi Connectivity

Simple one-touch brewing

NEW Expert Mode

Energy saving: auto-off at two minutes and an A+ energy rating

30 seconds heat up time

The most compact Vertuo machine made from 35% recycled plastics

Colour options: Spicy Red, Mango Yellow, Aqua Mint or Pacific Blue, to classic Liquorice Black or Coconut White

Warranty: 2 years

Price for machine and Aeroccino3: $229 per machine or $319 when partnered with an Aeroccino3 milk frother (p resently, the machine and frother pairing is on sale for $239)

What’s good?

The first thing that jumps out with the Nespresso Vertuo POP is that it looks adorable. The colour options are all bright and joyful, but the design remains slick. I suppose that’s why the machine won the 2022 iF Design Award in the product category.

If you’re someone with limited space, this coffee machine is going to be a godsend. It effortlessly fits into slim corners, and the simple design means there aren’t many (or any) bits sticking out where they don’t need to. The capacity container for used capsules sits neatly on the left-hand side of the machine, and slides out with little fuss, while the water tank is tucked neatly at the back of the machine.

It’s an apartment kitchen’s dream.

Setting up the machine is also fuss-free, and really quite quick. Rinsing a tank full of water through the machine is the longest part of the process and that only takes about seven minutes.

Once you’ve plugged the Nespresso Vertuo POP in and turned it on for the first time, you’re minutes away from being able to make coffees at home, which is a real plus for time-poor folks.

I also found that connecting the coffee machine to the Nespresso app was incredibly simple. Here, you’ll find video guides walking you through every element of using your new machine, including reminders to descale and more. You can also order capsules from here, which is nifty.

Now, onto the good stuff… making actual coffees. The Vertuo POP uses Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules, which are the larger style pods. These have been designed with a unique barcode on them so the machine can read the kind of coffee it’s working with and will adjust brewing settings for each cup style (whether that be espresso, mug, gran lungo or double espresso).

You also have the option to turn any capsule into a double shot, a single shot, or a ristretto using something called ‘expert mode’ on the machine, but I’m a milky coffee gal, so it’s of no real use to me. I personally find it most enjoyable to pop the capsule in and let it be brewed as it was originally intended. It’s easy as hell, and it tastes great. All you need to do is place the capsule in place, close the lid and press one button once.

Also! I noticed that closing the lid and locking it into place feels much easier with this machine than it does when using the Vertuo Next model.

When it comes to cleaning, you can’t really get any simpler than this. You can remove the drip grid and wash it by hand with water and soap, and the same goes for the water tank and used capsule container. Gorgeous.

I’ll also say that the price point is really quite good. Under $250 for a coffee machine feels pretty reasonable if you ask me.

What’s not so good?

The smaller size of the capsule container means that it can only hold eight espresso and five mug capsules. It means you’ll be emptying it out fairly often if you’re a big coffee drinker. It’s a pretty obvious sacrifice that comes with a smaller machine, but it’s worth keeping in mind.

It’s also a little annoying that you can’t pop removable bits in the dishwasher, but there’s so little to clean it doesn’t really make much of a difference.

My last thought here is I don’t love that Vertuo capsules are not all the same as the Original line of capsules. If you have a favourite from one collection, there’s a chance you won’t find it in the other (there are a few more options in the Original line). That’s not necessarily a criticism of the POP itself, but it’s a small issue that comes with the machine.

In saying that, you’ll likely still find a capsule you’ll enjoy – so it’s certainly not a dealbreaker.

Nespresso Vertuo POP: The verdict

In a nutshell, in the short time I have been using the Nespresso Vertuo POP, I have found it to be an easy-to-use coffee machine that looks great and won’t take up too much space in your kitchen.

It’s an affordable price point (especially when you compare the machine to manual coffee makers) and it delivers what you want: a good coffee, quickly.

You can buy one for yourself now on the Nespresso website.