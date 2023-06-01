‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Nespresso’s Vertuo Pop Will Give You an Epic Barista-Made Brew at Home

Tiffany Forbes

Published 31 mins ago: June 1, 2023 at 3:10 pm -
Filed to:coffee machine
nespressonespresso vertuo
Image: Nespresso / Nathan Dumlao
If you’re anything like us, and can’t go a morning without your beloved cup o’ joe – you’re in safe company. That all-encapsulating feeling of taking your first sip of hot caffeine is no longer just a morning ritual. It’s a religion. Although unfortunately for us, it is one that has become quite expensive — especially if you like your daily coffees to be barista grade.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, $6 (or $6.80, if you add alternative milk) a day for pure liquid gold seems like a small price to pay for joy, no? But if you add it all up, you’re spending over $2,000 on cafe-made coffees year-round (and that’s if you’re only buying one a day).

Looking to cut those costs without jeopardising the quality of your morning rush? Luckily, we’ve got a solution. Introducing Nespresso’s most affordable and compact capsule/coffee pod machine, the award-winning Vertuo POP. Retailing for just $194.65 (usually $229) per machine or $271.15 (usually $319) when partnered with an Aeroccino3 milk frother, this godsend will allow you to have your cake and eat it, too.

nespresso vertuo pop, nespresso coffee machine, small coffee machine

Nespresso Vertuo POP, $194.65 (usually $229)

First things first, though — let’s talk quality. How does the Vertuo POP stack up? Well, every Vertuo coffee capsule has a unique barcode printed on it, so when you put your capsule in the Vertuo POP, the machine settings are precisely adjusted to create the perfect blend for your chosen coffee. This’ll leave you with a convenient and consistent cup every single time.

The Vertuo POP has also been designed to deliver barista grade perfect strength, cafe-quality coffee in four different sizes. A 40 ml espresso, an 80 ml double espresso, a 150ml Grand Lungo and a 230 ml coffee mug serve. There’s also a full range of both strong and delicate flavours from around the world, so you can find the coffee to match your personal taste or try new flavours and mix it up. How’s that for spoiled?

Oh, and it gets better because all this can be done with one touch of a button, so those hectic mornings getting yourself and the kids ready are made one step easier.

Available in Spicy Red, Mango Yellow, Aqua Mint, Pacific Blue, Liquorice Black and Coconut White, your kitchen’s aesthetic won’t have to be compromised in order to house this beautiful Nespresso coffee machine either. It’s also as compact as they come, so on the off chance you do want to tuck it away, there will be a cupboard that’ll store it perfectly.

Interested in learning more? You can also score 15% off all Nespresso coffee machines until June 25, shop the Vertuo POP here.

