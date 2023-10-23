Snag a New Outdoor Couch in IKEA’s 35% Off Sale

With the cost of so many things rising nowadays, it’s always a blessing to find things that are on sale. IKEA has come to the party with a particularly juicy discount on a range of its outdoor furniture, and the sale is timed perfectly for the summer weather.

IKEA outdoor furniture sale

The sale details are pretty simple, IKEA is slinging 35 per cent off many of its outdoor furniture items from October 19 until October 30. The special pricing is available for IKEA Family members, which is the company’s in-house loyalty system and is free to join.

Most of the items included are of the outdoor seating variety, including sofas, stools and chairs that will suit a variety of outdoor spaces and sizes.

Some of the best deals we noticed include:

You can find a complete list of the outdoor furniture items included in IKEA’s sale here.

Outdoor decorating tips

To help you in your mission to revitalise your outdoor space, IKEA has provided us with a few tips and some recommended products to match.

For starters, you should work on creating shade and privacy in your outdoor area, particularly if you lack these things naturally in your environment. Adding a pergola or outdoor umbrella can help with this. Check out the TVETÖ Parasol or HÖGÖN Parasol.

IKEA experts also recommend grounding your space with an outdoor rug or artificial flooring. This helps create the feeling of entering another room in your house. Some product recommendations include the MORUM rug and the RUNNEN outdoor artificial grass flooring.

Use your outdoor space to your advantage and maximise its storage. One idea is to use a sofa or table that doubles as outdoor storage, particularly if you want to keep your cushions out of the elements. A cabinet to store items like tools and shoes is another way to foster your outdoor area. Some recommendations are the NÄMMARÖ storage box or KOLBJÖRN shelving unit.

You can create ambience in your outdoor space with small touches like lanterns or hanging plants. Many outdoor lighting items from IKEA can also be powered naturally by the sun, saving your electricity bill. Some suggestions: SOMMARLÅNKE LED decorative table lamp and SOMMARLÅNKE lighting chain.

Adding greenery to your outdoor space is a must. IKEA’s research has shown that Australians feel their best when their outdoor space is private and green, and the retailer offers plenty of plants you can purchase to make this a reality. Products like the HOWEA FORSTERIANA potted plant and SANSEVIERIA TRIFASCIATA plant should do the trick.

While you’re at IKEA, don’t forget to check out the store’s new range of ’70s and ’80s-inspired furniture that will bring a splash of colour to your home (both indoor and outdoor).

Lead Image Credit: IKEA