You Can Save Up to $160 on Furniture Items in IKEA’s Latest Sale

An IKEA trip is always a fun time, but it’s even better when there’s a sale going on. The Swedish furniture giant recently announced it’s slashing prices on some of its most in-demand items in response to the current cost of living. With savings ranging up to $160 on certain products, this is one IKEA sale you don’t want to miss.

IKEA launches sale on top products

Image: IKEA

Starting in September (aka now), IKEA has dropped the prices of over 500 products in stores across Australia.

Products included in the sale range from sofas, mattresses and other home furniture to accessories like wine glasses and storage containers.

Some of the standout sale items include $160 off the VIMLE 3-seater sofa and $10 off the popular KALLAX shelving unit.

Other great items included in the sale are:

VIMLE 3-seater sofa with headrest (Hallarp beige) – $1,050

MICKE desk (white) 73x50cm – $79

HEMNES TV bench 148x47x57cm – $349

KALLAX shelving unit 77x147cm (white) – $119

ALEX drawer unit on castors 67x66cm (white) – $179

NISSAFORS trolley 50x30x83cm (black) – $35

NÄMMARÖ storage box 80x40x45cm (light brown) – $99

SVALKA wine glass, 4 pack (clear glass) – $10

IKEA 365+ food container with lid, 3 pack – $7

TROFAST frame 46x30x95 (white) – $59 (save $30)

GRIMSBU Bed frame, queen – $69

NOJIG organiser 10x20x5xm – $0.75

BENGTA Block-out curtain 210x250cm – $19

TRÄDKRASSULA duvet cover and 2 pillowcases – $15

ÅGOTNES foam mattress, single – $89

PÄRKLA storage case – $3.50

BARLAST floor lamp 150cm – $12

GLOSTAD 2-seat sofa – $199

MOPSIG 16-piece cutlery set – $6

MULIG clothes rack 99x152cm – $12

LACK TV bench 90x26x45cm – $29

FLINTAN Office chair – $119

VATTENSTEN LED lighting strip 1m – $10

HUVUDASPELARE Gaming Chair – $99

For a full list of products on sale, check out IKEA’s website.

While the products are on sale now, be aware it’s only while stocks last.

If you’ve been waiting to redecorate your home or upgrade some furniture, now is definitely the time to take advantage. You can also check out IKEA’s other sale right now, which gets you a discount on its SKUBB storage products.