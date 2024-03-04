IKEA’s TESAMMANS Collection Is Colourful and Affordable

IKEA is consistently coming out with colourful and unique furniture collaborations and that continues with the new TESAMMANS collection. Created with Dutch design duo Raw Colour, the new IKEA wares are designed to inject a bit of joy and colour into your home.

According to IKEA, the TESAMMANS line is designed to highlight how colour can transform everyday objects and inspire more people to discover the positive emotional effects that colour can have.

“We have taken an experimental approach to exploring how colours can transform everyday objects, trying different combinations of shades and materials, playing with shapes that catch light in certain ways and by mixing bright, saturated tones with more muted ones,” said Daniera ter Haar of Raw Color.

Every item in IKEA’s TESAMMANS range

Image: IKEA

The range features 18 new pieces that range from furniture to decorations and textiles and the good news is that the majority of items come in under $50, with nothing over $300.

Let’s take a look at what’s included in the TESAMMANS collections:

Glass 30 cl light pink/brown – $15

Tea light holder yellow/pink – $9

Table lamp base purple – $20

Rug flatwoven 155×200 multicolour – $299

Wall clock 21 multicolour – $29

Hanging decoration multicolour – $19

Lampshade multicolour – $29

Cushion cover 50×50 multicolour – $8

Mug 30 cl multicolour – $5

Side table 37×37 red-brown/pink – $69

Vase/plant pot multicolour – $69

Carafe blue – $20

Tray green/lilac – $15

Storage unit on castors 42×47 multicolour – $129

Cushion cover 40×58 multicolour – $8

Pre-cut fabric 150×300 multicolour – $29

Paper napkin 33×33 multicolour – $3

Lampshade multicolour – $40

Throw 120×180 multicolour – $39

The TESAMMANS range will hit Australian IKEA stores starting April 1 (no, this isn’t an April Fools joke).

If you happen to be shopping for your colourful new collection at IKEA on a Friday here’s a reminder that you can get a half-priced hot meal at the in-store Swedish restaurant if you’re an IKEA Family member.

Lead Image Credit: IKEA