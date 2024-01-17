Movies Like Saltburn to Watch If You’re Obsessed With Emerald Fennell’s Latest

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Saltburn has truly become the movie of the summer, particularly since it started streaming, and if you now find yourself looking for more movies like Saltburn we’re here to help.

Saltburn effectively captured everyone in a whirlwind haze of early 2000s pop tunes, dark desires and hot rich people. It’s a movie that blurs the lines between coming-of-age romance and psychological thriller, which makes it truly hard to find movies that are in a similar vein, but that didn’t stop us from trying.

Movies to watch if you liked Saltburn

Promising Young Woman:

Perhaps the most obvious film to watch after Saltburn is Emerald Fennell’s other major feature film (and directorial debut), Promising Young Woman. The movie stars Carey Mulligan as a woman seeking vengeance against the men who caused the death of her friend, and it has a similar psychological thriller vibe to Saltburn.

Watch Promising Young Woman on Stan.

Single White Female:

Continuing the erotic psychological thriller vibe is the 1992 film Single White Female, which stars Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Similar to Saltburn, Single White Female hones in on obsession, following Allison, who welcomes a new roommate, Hedra, into her life, only for Hedra to form a dangerous obsession with her.

Watch Single White Female for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION at 9:00 pm AEDT on January 21.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer:

If you’re itching to see Barry Keoghan play more oddball characters, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is an ideal film. Beyond the leading man, The Killing of a Sacred Deer actually bears quite a few similarities to Saltburn, exploring how a stranger infiltrates a family’s life and leaves it profoundly different to how he found it.

Watch The Killing of a Sacred Deer on Stan.

The Talented Mr Ripley:

The parallels between The Talented Mr Ripley and Saltburn are pretty clear. In The Talented Mr Ripley, we follow Matt Damon’s Tom Ripley as he travels to Venice to retrieve a wealthy aristocrat, but ends up becoming obsessed with him and going to great lengths to impersonate him. Similarly, Saltburn deals with Oliver’s obsession with Felix and his integration into a rich lifestyle that is not his own – and isn’t something he wants to let go of.

Watch The Talented Mr Ripley on Binge or Stan.

Cruel Intentions:

Lastly, we have Cruel Intentions, another psycho-sexual drama exploring the lives of rich teenagers and their infatuations with sex and power, just like Saltburn. Ryan Phillippe stars as Sebastian, a high schooler attempting to seduce the daughter of the headmaster (played by Reese Witherspoon) to win a bet with his equally manipulative sister (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

You can find Cruel Intentions on Prime Video.

