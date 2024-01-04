Where to Watch All the 2024 Golden Globe Nominees

It’s awards season yet again, that time of year when we find out if the films and TV shows we’ve been enjoying all year have merit according to Hollywood’s elite. This time we’re here to talk about the 2024 Golden Globes nominees.
This year’s nominees are a popular crowd with Barbie and Oppenheimer scoring multiple nods. But it’s a tough crowd over in the TV nominees with multiple difficult races on hand between the likes of favourites like Pedro Pascal, Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox and Elizabeth Olsen, Riley Keough and Brie Larson all going head to head.
It would be remiss not to mention the controversy that has surrounded the Golden Globes in recent years. In 2022, major Hollywood players boycotted the Globes due to a lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who vote for the awards each year.
For Aussies, we have all the details on how you can watch the event on Stan. If you aren’t watching the ceremony you can check out all the 2024 Golden Globe nominees below.
Who are the 2024 Golden Globe Nominees?
Golden Globe 2024 Film nominees
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song — Past Lives
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives — Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
- Matt Damon — Air
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
- Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
- Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Best Picture, Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall — France
- Fallen Leaves — Finland
- Io Capitano — Italy
- Past Lives — United States
- Society of the Snow — Spain
- The Zone of Interest — United Kingdom
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
- Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Golden Globe 2024 TV Nominees
Best Television Series, Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin — Succession
- Jeremy Strong — Succession
- Brian Cox — Succession
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Dominic West — The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Helen Mirren — 1923
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook — Succession
- Imelda Staunton — The Crown
- Emma Stone — The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel — Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Supporting Actor, Television
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
- James Marsden — Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
- Alan Ruck — Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Best Supporting Actress, Television
- Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
- Abby Elliott — The Bear
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
- Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm — Fargo
- Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun — Beef
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
- Juno Temple — Fargo
- Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong — Beef
Where to watch the nominated titles in Australia
Now that you’ve seen which films and TV shows are hot in Hollywood right now, you may want to give them a watch.
Here’s where you can watch the work of the 2024 Golden Globe nominees in Australia.
Netflix: Maestro, Rustin, Nyad, The Crown, The Diplomat, Beef, All the Light We Cannot See
Stan: Poker Face, The Great
Prime Video: Air, Saltburn, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Daisy Jones & The Six, Dead Ringers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, John Wick Chapter 4
Binge: The Last of Us, Succession, Barry, White House Plumbers, Love and Death, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros Movie
Apple TV+: The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Shrinking, Lessons in Chemistry
Disney+: The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Paramount+: 1923, The Curse, Yellowjackets, Fellow Travellers, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
SBS On Demand: Fargo
Digital Rental services: Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, Barbie, No Hard Feelings, Beau is Afraid, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Cinemas/Coming soon: The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Things, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December, All of Us Strangers, Priscilla, The Colour Purple, Dream Scenario, Wonka, The Boy and the Heron, She Came to Me, Wish
This article on the Golden Globe nominees has been updated since its original publish date.
Lead Image Credits: Binge/HBO/Warner Bros
