Jane Fonda’s Speech Won The Golden Globes – Here’s Where To Watch Her Recommendations

If you watched the Golden Globes today (don’t worry, you can catch up if you missed it) and saw Jane Fonda’s iconic acceptance speech after being named the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, chances are you’re gushing over your love for the actress and activist right now.

This year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient… Jane Fonda! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qTb1Jqul3i — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Fonda, who has a long history of putting her money and her body behind what she believes in, took the opportunity to speak (quite eloquently, I must say) about the need for storytelling. Honest storytelling that champions diversity.

In that speech, she took a moment to spotlight a few films and shows that authentically told stories Fonda personally felt she needed to her this year.

“Nomadland helped me feel love for the wanderers among us and Minari opened my eyes to the experience of immigrants dealing with life in a new land. Judas and the Black Messiah, Small Axe, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, One Night in Miami…, and others have deepened my empathy for what being Black meant. Ramy helped me feel what it means to be Muslim American. I May Destroy You has taught me to consider sexual violence in a whole new way. The documentary All In reminds us how fragile our democracy is and inspires us to fight to preserve it. And A Life On Our Planet shows us how fragile our small blue is and inspires us to save it, and ourselves.”

Many of the titles Fonda named in her speech were nominated in this year’s Golden Globes Awards ceremony, but famously I May Destroy You was left off the nominee list. A choice that had many people frustrated and confused.

In any case, if you’d like to get your fix of truthful stories, I’ve put together a list of the films and shows Fonda pointed to in her speech and where you can find them in Australia.

Where to watch Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah

These films are available to watch in select cinemas around Australia.

Where to watch Small Axe, I May Destroy You

You can find these titles on Binge.

Where to watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday

I’m afraid this is a Hulu title, so you’ll need a VPN to access The United States vs. Billie Holiday in Australia for the time being.

Where to watch Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, A Life On Our Planet

Check out Viola Davis and late Golden Globe award recipient Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey on Netflix. Here you’ll also find David Attenborough’s incredible documentary A Life On Our Planet.

Where to watch One Night in Miami, All In: The Fight for Democracy

Watch the film about a night between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown here or the documentary about voter suppression in the United States here – both are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Ramy

Check this one out on Stan.

If you'd like to take a peek at where to find all the remaining Golden Globes nominees (without a resounding recommendation from Jane Fonda) you can find those here.