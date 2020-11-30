These Are the Cut-off Dates if You Want Your Christmas Gifts to Arrive in Time

Alright, guys, We’re officially in December. Silly season is upon us and it’s time to get serious about sorting out those Christmas gifts. If you’ve left your shopping until this point, the bad news is that some international shipping options are no longer available (detailed below), but the good news is that you’re still in the clear for some international options and all national shipping.

Whichever way you look at it, the unprecedented current impacts on the Aussie postal service means sending gifts this year will be more difficult. So you’ll need to get your presents off soon to avoid being stuck in the backlog.

While Australia Post is urging customers to send their gifts as early as possible, there are a few specific cut-off dates for snail mail if you want it to arrive by December 25.

If You’re Sending Parcels Within Australia

If you’ve got loved interstate and want to send them a pressie, you’ll need to get in by these dates:

Standard postage: December 12

Express postage: December 19

As hard as the posties will try to get your gifts delivered by Christmas Day, it is still better to get in early just in case.

If You’re Sending Packages Internationally

This is where it gets a bit tricky. With limited flights due to COVID, international mail is a lot slower than usual, so it’s absolutely imperative that you try and send your packages as early as possible. However, if you’re still putting together your gifts come December, the Christmas post cut-off dates for each zone vary.

Zone 1 — New Zealand

Standard: November 27

Express: December 2

Courier mail: December 9

Economy Air Parcels and Letters: November 23

Zones 2 and 3 — China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand

Standard: November 23

Express: December 2

Courier: December 9

Economy Air Letters: November 16

Economy Air Parcels (for China and Hong Kong only): November 16

Zones 4-9 — USA, Canada, UK, Pacific Islands, Europe, Ireland, Other territories

Standard: November 16

Express: November 23

Courier: December 9

Economy Air Letters: November 9

Economy Air Parcels (for the UK only): November 9

As with local deliveries, the dates listed above could change, so again, try to get in early. If you don’t see your region in the list, you can follow this handy region breakdown by Australia Post.

It’s also worth mentioning that when sending Christmas post, you can address mail using Traditional Place names. Here’s all the information you need to do that.

Send your holiday gifts off ASAP, then you can sit back, relax and enjoy the Christmas holidays. After this year, we could all use it.