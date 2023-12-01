Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

Not to throw you into a complete panic, but Christmas is speeding our way. There’s no better way to count down the holiday season than with a fun advent calendar – especially when there are so many different options to choose from that aren’t just chocolate (although there’s nothing wrong with that). From wines to sex toys and beauty products, you name it, and there’s probably a calendar for it.

If previous years have taught us anything, it’s that a good-quality take on this seasonal gift will sell out, and it will sell out early.

So, if you want to nab one of the best advent calendars around this year, you better move quickly. To help you do that, here’s a list of options that are already available. The clock is ticking, people.

The best advent calendars you can find in 2023 so far

Feeling extra merry this Christmas? Indulge in the Laithwaites Advent Calendar ($140), which includes 23 drops of red, white and rosé from Australia, Spain, Portugal, and South Africa.

Shop the Laithwaites options here.

This baby is a 24-day calendar with 24 gifts designed for couples’ play – although they can be used in whatever setting you like, really. The gift set is filled with various vibrators, anal toys, bondage bits and sensory toys.

Valued at over $800, the set is a pretty serious deal for anyone looking for a pleasurable holiday season.

Shop the Lovehoney options here.

This advent calendar offers 24 unique servings of Aussie whisky, described as an exploration of “the spirit of Australia’s whisky renaissance”.

Shop the Liquor Loot option here

Avengers, Star Wars and Harry Potter-themed LEGO Christmas countdowns are available to shop this year, each with mini builds and characters to get excited over.

Shop the LEGO options here. Before you go, make sure you stop by our LEGO coupon codes page if you want to save on your next build.

If 24 sex toys is a bit much for you, there is a 12-day calendar designed for vulva owners, which is stocked with clitoral vibes, nipple suckers, and more.

This set is said to save you $190 on products.

Shop the Lovehoney cal here.

This is easily one of the most popular calendars on the market every year. The Glasshouse advent calendar has a massive following, so it’s one to move quickly on. This year, it includes hand creams and candles and much more.

Shop the Glasshouse set here.

If you’ve always wanted to try Charlotte Tilbury products but don’t wanna fork out the cash, this is a great way to try a lot of CT products before investing in the full-size version. Yes, $300 is still a lot of money, but you get 12 different CT products like the famous Magic Cream, Lip Oil, Hot Lips and more.

Shop the Charlotte Tilbury here.

We look forward to seeing The Body Shop’s calendars each year. This year, they’ve given us three glorious calendars to choose from. Starting at $129, there’s the Box of Wishes calendar that contains 24 little surprises. Then, they’ve got the Box of Wonders calendar that comes with 25 head-to-toe treats. And finally, they’ve got the Box of Wishes & Wonders Ultimate Advent Calendar, which also comes with 25 head-to-toe treaties.

Shop each of The Body Shop Advent Calendars here

Skincare fans can treat themselves to this calendar stacked with creams, lotions and balms from Kiehl’s for $179. It’s made up of 24 products in total.

Shop the Kiehl’s option here.

Sephora Collection, from $100

Sephora’s answer to advent calendars comes in the from of The Future is Yours set ($100) and The Future is Yours Premium ($170). Both are filled with 24 beauty, skincare, fragrance and bath products.

Shop Sephora here.

Walker’s shortbread advent calendar, $34.95

For the sweet tooth in your life, Walker’s shortbread advent calendar is stocked with 24 different biccies to help you countdown to Christmas in the tastiest way. We may have cracked into ours early…

Shop this advent calendar at David Jones here.

Typo stationery calendar, $34.99

If you’re after an affordable advent calendar, the Typo stationary option is only $34.99 and is filled with useful bits like pens, a memo pad and more.

Shop Typo’s collection here.

