Christmas Weather Forecast: Here’s What Experts Predict

I regret to inform you that Christmas is just under a month away. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season this year, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather, particularly if you’re planning an outdoor gathering.
Christmas and Boxing Day weather can be hit or miss in Australia. Some years, we’ll get bloody hot summer’s days, and others, we’re kept indoors by loads of rain. With our old friend El Niño back this year, signs point to it being another hot summer.
Here’s how the holiday weather for 2023 is looking.
Christmas Day long-range weather predictions
We’re still a month out from Christmas, but we’ve got some up-to-date long-range forecasts from the bomb of all weather sources, the Bureau of Meteorology.
The climate outlook for November through January indicates that rainfall will likely be below average across southern, western and northern Australia, particularly Queensland. Good news for those planning a beach trip!
The forecast also predicts that both maximum and minimum temperatures will be higher for most of Australia. Unfortunately, the positive Indian Ocean Dipole and El Nino are impacting the weather to the point that the BOM expects temperatures to be 2.5 times more likely than normal to be unusually high (i.e. in the top 20 per cent of the climatological record).
So, basically, expect a very hot and dry Christmas season.
Australian capital city Christmas weather forecast
We have some more specific weather predictions from AccuWeather, but bear in mind these will likely change over the coming weeks.
Sydney Christmas weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 21-26°C
- Weather: Partly Cloudy
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 20-27°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 21-27°C
- Weather: Morning showers and storms
Brisbane weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 22-28°C
- Weather: Rain
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 22-28°C
- Weather: Intervals of sun and rain
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 22-27°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Melbourne Christmas weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 15-25°C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 17-28°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 18-27°C
- Weather: Scattered cloud
Darwin weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 25-34°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 25-35°C
- Weather: Storms
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 25-34°C
- Weather: Storms
Adelaide Christmas weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 18-28°C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 18-30°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 18-29°C
- Weather: Scattere cloud
Hobart Christmas weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 13-20°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 14-21°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 14-21°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Canberra weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 14-26°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 14-28°C
- Weather: Rain
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 15-26°C
- Weather: Rain
Perth Christmas weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 17-25°C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 18-25°C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 16-26°C
- Weather: Mostly Sunny
Stay tuned to this article because we’ll be updating it regularly with the latest forecast in the lead-up to Christmas this year.
This article has been updated since its original publication date.
