How to Make Perfect, Crispy Roast Potatoes

TikTok cooking trends are hit and miss. We learnt that definitively in 2020. Remember the washed meat debacle?

While some of these videos are truly ridiculous and should never influence your approach to cooking (hello, hair-straightener bacon) there are some that are kind of useful.

As Real Simple has reported, TikTok user Jeremy Scheck’s recipe for perfect roast potatoes recently went completely viral. The cooking guide has won the attention of the masses – including Kylie Jenner (whether or not that’s impressive to you is another thing).

So, seeing as there are literally millions of people fawning over Scheck’s potato recipe we thought we’d share its best tips for you here. Lord knows we love a roast potato, or ten.

Here are the secrets behind Scheck’s perfect roast potatoes

He uses Yukon gold or red potatoes:

Waxy potatoes are the way to go here, according to the TikTok user. These babies are best for crispy-skinned roast potatoes.

Boil the taters with kosher salt:

You want the water to be salty enough so the potatoes are able to absorb some of it, he shared.

“Rough them up with a spoon”:

Once the potatoes are “fork-tender,” Scheck said, you want to drain out the water, pop them into a pot and take to them with a wooden spoon. Mix ’em about a little.

Choose a fatty oil:

Scheck uses avocado oil in the video, but he also recommended duck fat (which we’ve written about, too).

Then load your roast potatoes with spices:

This is where you want a pen and paper. Scheck coats the potatoes with a tonne of spices:

“I like to add fresh rosemary, Old Bay, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, oregano, thyme, and a little bit of Maldon sea salt,” he said.

Old Bay is a super popular spice option in the states which you likely won’t find in Australia but lucky for us, you can make your own.

From here, you want to toss the potatoes in the oven (about 230C) for about 15-25 minutes, or until they’re about 90 per cent done. Then turn off the oven and leave the taters in there for another 10 minutes.

Ta-da! What do you think? Would you make potatoes this way? Check out the full recipe here.