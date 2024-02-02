Bunnings x Bluey Is the Aussie Collab We Didn’t Know We Needed

In news that’ll have scores of Aussies and Kiwis running to check out their local Bunnings store, it’s been announced that the retailer has paired up with none other than Bluey to launch a Bluey Hammerbarn promotion running in select stores.

Bunnings announced on February 2 that Bluey is set to “take over the exterior signage of six Bunnings stores around Australia and one store in New Zealand with a Hammerbarn rebrand this month – inspired by the popular Bluey ‘Hammerbarn’ episode from Season 2 of Bluey.”

If you’re familiar with the animated kids show at all, you’ll know that Bluey’s Hammerbarn (local hardware store) was actually inspired by Bunnings Keperra in Queensland. Anyway, off the back of this cute reference, certain Bunnings stores are going to be designed to look a little more like Hammerbarn – they’ll even be equipped with kids’ DIY workshops (they’re free, but you’ll need to book).

The other element we imagine folks will get excited about is that, for a limited time, there will be Bluey x Bunnings merch available to purchase, too. There will also be Bluey garden gnomes, pet toys and accessories and craft kits.

Bunnings x Bluey Hammerbarn. Image Supplied

Bunnings Chief Customer Officer, Ryan Baker, shared the following on the promotion:

“We wanted the Hammerbarn experience to be accessible to as many Bluey fans and customers as we could, so it’s great to have a Hammerbarn transformation in each state – even down to the kids’ trolleys that have been rebranded.

“For those who can’t make it to a rebranded Hammerbarn store, there will still be plenty of Bluey-themed fun at Bunnings stores nationally, including colouring walls, scavenger hunts and free kids D.I.Y. workshops every weekend.”

Participating Bunning stores that will be transformed with Hammerbarn signage from Saturday, February 3 to Sunday, February 25 include:

Bunnings x Bluey Hammerbarn. Image Supplied

Bunnings Warehouse Keperra, Queensland

Bunnings Warehouse Munno Para, South Australia

Bunnings Warehouse Cannington, Western Australia

Bunnings Warehouse Glenorchy, Tasmania

Bunnings Warehouse Blacktown, New South Wales

Bunnings Warehouse Carrum Downs, Victoria

Bunnings Warehouse Glenfield, New Zealand

A more iconic Aussie duo I don’t think we’ve seen. I guess we’re all going to Bunnings, I mean Hammerbarn, this weekend. Learn more about the promotion here.

Lead Image Credit: Image supplied