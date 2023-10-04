Kmart and Bunnings Hack: DIY a Bedroom Lamp for Under $15

Trying to decorate your home while renting is a nightmare. Between seeking permission from your landlord and having to take everything down when you move out, the whole experience is a bit of a mission. So, if you’re wanting an easy way to revamp your bedroom, this quick and easy DIY bedside table lamp will help spruce up the space. And all you will need are a few items from Kmart and Bunnings.

One home and rental-friendly décor expert, @homestylebytiff, shared the easy DIY hack on TikTok. Here’s how to make it yourself.

Kmart and Bunnings DIY bedside table lamp

The TikTok creator has shared with her followers how she used a small, $2 Kmart pot, a starter cord, kitchen hooks and a battery-operated light to create an elegant-looking, hanging bedside table lamp.

“If you’ve been following me for a while you would have seen I’ve made plenty of different versions of rental friendly pendant lights,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“I normally go with large basket type shades but thought I would try a cheap and small alternative this time round.”

“I love the way it turned out and for a total cost of $13.15 I’m definitely not complaining.”

Her followers and other home décor fans bombarded her video with comments, thrilled to have found a cheap, rental-friendly lighting alternative.

One person wrote, “it’s renter-friendly and super affordable!!! Thank you for the amazing idea!!!” While another said it was a hack they could easily recreate: “I need to do this in my bedroom! Awesome hack. I actually have these pots in my house haha.”

How to put it together

What you’ll need for your DIY Kmart and Bunnings lamp:

Small White Linear Pot from Kmart or a pot of your choice

Starter cord

Cotton cord

Medium sized kitchen hooks

Battery powered pendant-sized light

Directions for your DIY Kmart and Bunnings lamp:

While Tiffany’s video uses a specific pot from Kmart, if you’re choosing to try this DIY project, you can really use any pot you like. You just want to make sure you don’t choose a large, heavy ceramic pot – ensure you’re opting for a very lightweight pot if you want this to work.

You will also want to make sure whatever pot you use has a hole in the bottom and that the circumference of the pendant light is not larger than the pot.

Now, how to put the thing together.

Measure out your starter cord so it is the length from your ceiling to where you want the light to hang. Thread the starter cord through the hole of the pot, starting from the exterior of the pot. Tie two knots to ensure the pot is hanging from the cord. If necessary, tie a few knots to ensure the knot is large enough to hold the pot. There should be a knot at the base of your pot. Unscrew the back of your pendant light. Once you’ve put the relevant batteries in, take the cotton cord, thread it through the exterior hole of the pendant light back and tie a knot. Screw the backing onto your pendant light. You should now have a string attached to the back of your pendant light. Tie the string attached to your pendant light to the knot on the inside of your pot (fasten it tight). The pendant light should now sit nicely at the base of your pot. Stick a hook on the ceiling above where you want the light to hang in your bedroom. Tie a tight loop at the end of your start cord. Hang it on the hook attached to the ceiling and turn your light on. With a hot cup of tea and a good book, you can now enjoy your new rental-friendly DIY bedside table light!

Check out the full video of this DIY Kmart and Bunnings lamp here.

Are you keen to try this out? Let us know in the comments below how you go if you do!