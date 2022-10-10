How to Build a Veggie Patch on Your Balcony

As we head full throttle into spring, many of us are looking to revamp our outdoor spaces to make them more useful to us. That might be making them more entertainment friendly for hosting mates during the summer or maybe due to the rising cost of living, we need to build a veggie patch. Thanks to Amazon Australia, The Block 2021 stars Jesse Anderson and Kirsty Lee Akers have given you the tips you need to do just that.

You might think you don’t have enough space to create and build your own veggie patch but you’d be mistaken. With the tips from Jesse and Kirsty, you’ll be able to find the perfect space for your veggie patch, even on your balcony.

Also, who better to give you some advice on how to build your own veggie patch than the winners of the Garden Challenge on last year’s The Block?

How to build a veggie patch

As we mentioned, these tips will help you build a veggie patch that suits any size or space, so wherever you’ve got some room why not just chuck some garden goodness there?

With Jesse and Kirsty’s guide, you’ll be able to convert a small balcony or even an indoor windowsill into a productive veggie patch, how bloody good.

Know what to plant and when

The first thing that you’ll need to consider when building a veggie patch is obviously what you want to plant and when the best time to grow them is.

In spring, Jesse and Kirsty’s favourite things to plant are corn, lettuce and tomatoes. If you’re looking for a more detailed list of what to plant in each season, check out this vegetable planning calendar.

Get some sun

Next, you’re going to need two of the most important components of a veggie patch: sun and soil.

Without good soil or sufficient sunlight, your veggies aren’t going to yield as much as they can.

According to Jesse and Kirsty, to build a veggie patch you’ll need to find a sunny spot that gets at the very minimum 3-4 hours of direct sunlight each day. Six or more hours is preferred.

You’ll also need some good, sturdy gardening tools.

Finding the right container

After you’ve found your sweet spot, you’re going to need a container that will house your delicious veggies.

The container needs to have holes in the bottom so water doesn’t build up and cause root rot. If you’re working with a tight space, your veggie patch might benefit from having self-watering pots or moveable ‘grow bags’.

If that’s still going to take up too much space, vertical raised garden beds are perfect for balconies and more confined areas. They are also the perfect home for lettuce, herbs and strawberries.

Use the right soil

It can be difficult to know what the best soil is to use but it’s important that you do because it’s vital to your veggie patch.

Jesse and Kirsty recommend that your soil be free draining and full of goodness to help your veggies thrive. They also recommend using a good fertiliser that will give the veggies all the food and nutrients they need to grow big and strong.

You could also, if you wanted to, create your own compost to feed the garden year-round.

Show the love

Now that you’ve found the perfect spot to build a veggie patch and you’ve got your container sorted with potting mix, you are ready to plant your veggies.

An important tip here is to give them a little love and attention and in return, they will reward you with delicious veggies.

Why you should build one

