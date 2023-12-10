The Best TV Shows of 2023, According to Us

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

2023 was a year filled with some of the very best TV shows. We saw the end of some favourites, like Ted Lasso and Succession, and said hello to some new favourites, like Daisy Jones and the Six, Ahsoka and Gen V. But which series rose to the top of our hearts this year? Here are some picks from the Lifehacker Australia team.

The best TV shows of 2023, as voted by us

The Last of Us

The Last of Us Episode 9 (Image: Binge/HBO)

“The Last of Us really had an impact on me, and it’s an interesting one because I am no gamer girl. But the series really captured my attention. Joel and Ellie’s relationship is one I didn’t know I needed in my life, but mate, did I. The series was the right mix of edge-of-your-seat apocalyptic action and touching human moments.” – Steph Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia “I’ve been such a long-time fan of The Last of Us and there has honestly been no better feeling than seeing it translated so successfully into TV form. I’m still amazed that they were able to adapt so many of the small mannerisms of the game but also add so much depth and expand upon it in a fresh way. It was like experiencing the story again for the first time.” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia

You can stream The Last of Us on Binge. Read our recaps here.

For All Mankind

Image: Apple TV

“I love sci-fi, and I love a political thriller, and For All Mankind brings these two things together in an incredible alternate history. Up to its fourth season now, For All Mankind has you on the edge of your seat most of the time, with gripping plotlines focused on NASA astronauts on the Moon, and later on, Mars. You should really watch it.” – Zac Kelly, Gizmodo Australia

Watch For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Best tv shows 2023. Image: Disney+

“I loved Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story on D+. Beyond being a great sports doc, it’s also a really interesting, accessible story about an underdog team winning against the odds in a sport where you NEVER bet against the odds. Keanu Reeves is a motorcycle guy from way back, clearly understands and loves racing, and the talking heads he gets on camera are unreal. Four episodes, short and sweet, thrilling gear. Can’t recommend enough.” – David Smith, Kotaku Australia

Stream it on Disney+ now.

Ted Lasso

Best tv shows 2023. Image: Apple TV+

“Ted Lasso. Sure, it’s a very obvious pick, because it’s easily Apple’s most successful series in terms of cultural cut-through — but it’s also a very good example of something TV studios are really bad at, which is knowing when to conclude a story. So often we’re either stuck with a cancelled series that never finishes, or one that sticks around far too long. Ted Lasso did neither of those things, and is all the more powerful for not outstaying its welcome.” – Alex Kidman, Gizmodo Australia

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

One Piece

Netflix

“One Piece Live Action is one of the best anime adaptations of all time. It somehow captures the absurdity and fun of the anime and manga without trying to pander to fans of 2D mediums. It’s beautifully written and you can see how much of a passion project it was for the whole team, including Oda.” – Courtney Borrett, Pedestrian Group

Stream One Piece on Netflix.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Best tv shows 2023. Netflix

“The Fall of the House of Usher was another stand-out for me. It was my first experience of a Mike Flanagan series (I’m not a horror fan), so I definitely had some moments where I found my jaw on the floor, but the underlying story was so intriguing that it kept me hooked. Sure, it was gory, but the way the series explores how power and money corrupt the soul – and our relationships – was fascinating.” – Steph Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia.

Stream The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix.

Lessons in Chemistry

Best tv shows 2023. Image: Apple TV+

“I found Lessons in Chemistry to be such a heartfelt, witty and thoughtful insight into an interesting character. Brie Larson brought so much warmth and strength to Elizabeth Zott, a female chemist fighting to be seen in the patriarchal science world, and I found myself genuinely moved by many of the relationships in the series as well as positively enraged by some of the injustices she had to suffer.” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia.

Watch Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV+.

The Muppets Mayhem

Best tv shows 2023

“It’s simultaneously a love letter to The Electric Mayhem, a genuinely sweet series and very funny all in one — which is exactly what I want out of a Muppets show. Plus it confirms Meet The Feebles exists in the Muppet universe, which is just mindblowing.” – Alex Kidman, Gizmodo.

Watch The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+.

What was your favourite series from 2023? Be sure to let us know in the comments.