ALDI’s $3.50 Dinnerware Dupe Has Sent Shoppers Into a Frenzy

When we weren’t able to dine out during Covid lockdown years, we were all forced to entertain ourselves at home — and this is what sparked a rise in popularity for trendy dinnerware. We began to realise that the food served (regardless if homecooked or store-bought) is only half the equation, while the other half lies in the crockery it is served on — both for everyday use and special occasions. As a result, our boring old white porcelain was stored away in cupboards, only kept for emergency reasons, and we took to social media for #tablescapeinspo.

If you’ve been able to relate to all of what’s been said so far, there’s a good chance you’ve invested in – or at least heard of – In The Roundhouse, an Australian tableware brand that has become synonymous with the trendiest, aesthetically pleasing dinnerware (now expanding beyond just crockery and into cutlery, table linen and decor). Of course, its quality in both looks (most notably its bold, bright prints splashed with Italian and Greek influence to transport the diner to a summer holiday in Europe) and quality does mean any In the Roundhouse item comes with a price tag that many may only want to reserve for the extra special meals. But that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on owning fancy lookalike crockery, thanks to ALDI’s latest drop.

Yep, the discount supermarket giant has released a dupe In The Roundhouse range that has sent shoppers into an absolute frenzy.

The Crofton Seafood Dinnerware range was released as part of ALDI’s Weekly Special Buys — and it quickly went viral on social media, with customers shocked at the resemblance to In The Roundhouse products, but for a fraction of the price.

The Crofton Seafood Dinnerware range from Aldi. Image: Aldi.

These plates from Australian dinnerware brand In The Roundhouse, have become an internet sensation. Image: In The Roundhouse.

Where a single plate from In The Roundhouse will set you back $29, Aldi is selling the dupes in a set of two for $6.99. Additionally, the range includes side plates, glassware and napkins to cover all your dinner party needs.

“Guys, I just saw someone post about the In The Roundhouse dupes at Aldi. I’m going – I’m going, I’m going, I’m going,” TikTok user Gemma Thomas exclaimed in her video, before filming her own journey to the grocery store.

“Oh my God, they are just the cutest plates ever,” Thomas said once she bought a haul of the new goods.

Gemma Thomas ran to Aldi. Image: TikTok/Gemma Thomas.

“OH MY GAWD I NEED TO GO,” one viewer wrote in the comments of the video, to which Thomas replied: “Ruuuuuuun!!”

Another person commented: “I secured the goods omg!! I’m obsessed.”

Gemma Thomas was also able to secure the range’s hand towels. Image: TikTok/Gemma Thomas.

Melbournian Mark Polchleb was also successful in securing The Crofton Seafood Dinnerware range.

“My colourful dinnerware obsession continues,” Polchleb captioned a TikTok video, which has since been viewed over 561k times, at the time of writing.

Unfortunately, due to the hype the range has received, not everyone has had much luck getting their hands on the ALDI dupes.

“I literally went to every Aldi on the Gold Coast today, nothing,” one person commented on Polchleb’s video. “I went to 8 Aldis today and only got one pair of bowls,” another person added.

ALDI’s Special Buys go on sale every Wednesday and Saturday (only until stock lasts) and include heavily discounted items you wouldn’t normally find in supermarkets. To stay updated on all the rare releases so you never miss out on a viral product, we recommend signing up for the Special Buys newsletter here.

Of course, we’re also all for supporting Aussie brands too, so if you’re unable to find the ALDI dinnerware dupes at your local store, go ahead and treat yourself to the real deal at In The Roundhouse.

