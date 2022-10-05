How to Score Free Dinnerware at Big W and Woolies

Woolworths and BIG W have launched a new Everyday Rewards program that offers members the opportunity to score free dinnerware, glassware and cutlery during their next shop.

I know. Interesting, right? And we’re not talking about some cheap, crappy products either. The range of freebies you could get your hands on come by way of tableware brand Villeroy & Boch – which is my nonna’s favourite brand, so you know it’s worth your time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Everyday Rewards deal from Woolworths and Big W.

Woolworths and Big W Everyday Rewards freebies

Kicking off on October 19, Woolworths and BIG W will be giving Everyday Rewards members the chance to redeem six vivo Villeroy & Boch Tableware products, ranging from crystalline glassware to stainless steel cutlery and 100 per cent porcelain clay plates.

How do I get free Villeroy & Boch products?

In a nutshell, every $20 you spend in any Woolworths supermarket, Metro, or BIG W (online purchases count, too) will gain you one Everyday Rewards credit. Once you’ve built up enough credits, you can redeem one item from the Tableware collection on offer.

If you’re wondering how many credits you’ll need before you can take home one of these items (slash whether it’s worth it for you), here’s a break-down.

Long Drink Glasses 2pcs: 25 credits , purchase price is $25

, purchase price is $25 Wine Glasses 2pcs: 35 credits, purchase price is $35

purchase price is $35 Beer Glasses 2pcs: 35 credits , purchase price is $35

, purchase price is $35 Cutlery Set 4pcs: 35 credits , purchase price is $35

, purchase price is $35 Dinner Plates 2pcs: 40 credits , purchase price is $40

, purchase price is $40 Pasta Bowls 2pcs: 40 credits, purchase price is $40

You also have the option to opt for a part-pay process, where you can use a combination of credits and money.

The earn and redeem program lasts until January 17, 2023, while stocks last. Read more about the program here.