What’s new on Netflix Australia in December?

I don’t quite know how, but the final month of the year is approaching. The festive season is well and truly here, and we’re ready to wrap up 2023 with a whole lot of bingeable content. With that considered, here are all the new titles you can expect from Netflix Australia this December.

Some highlights on the streaming service this month include the arrival of Zac Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire, the second instalment of The Crown Season 6 and the long-awaited sequel to a classic animated film, Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.

Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in December.

December 1

Sweet Home: Season 2

Fisk: Season 2

Talk to Me

December 3

Welcome to Samdal-ri

December 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

December 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

December 6

Blood Coast

Christmas as Usual

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

December 7

Analog Squad

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

My Life With the Walter Boys

High Tides

NAGA

The Archies

World War II: From the Frontlines

Hilda: Season 3

December 8

Blood Vessel

Leave the World Behind

December 12

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

December 13

1670

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

The Influencer

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

December 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Yu Yu Hakusho

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

December 15

​Carol & The End of The World

Yoh’ Christmas

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Familia

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

X

December 19

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

December 20

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2

Everything Everywhere All at Once

December 21

Like Flowers in Sand

Supa Team 4: Season 2

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Top Gun: Maverick

December 23

Fast X

December 24

The Manny

A Vampire in the Family

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

December 28

Pokémon Concierge

December 29

Berlin

As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.

If you’re after more to watch, here’s our full list of what’s streaming for the remainder of November.

This article on what’s new to Netflix this month has been updated since its original publish date.