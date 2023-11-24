I don’t quite know how, but the final month of the year is approaching. The festive season is well and truly here, and we’re ready to wrap up 2023 with a whole lot of bingeable content. With that considered, here are all the new titles you can expect from Netflix Australia this December.
Some highlights on the streaming service this month include the arrival of Zac Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire, the second instalment of The Crown Season 6 and the long-awaited sequel to a classic animated film, Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.
Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in December.
What’s new on Netflix Australia in December?
December 1
- Sweet Home: Season 2
- Fisk: Season 2
- Talk to Me
December 3
- Welcome to Samdal-ri
December 4
- Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
December 5
- Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
December 6
- Blood Coast
- Christmas as Usual
- The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
December 7
- Analog Squad
- I Hate Christmas: Season 2
- My Life With the Walter Boys
- High Tides
- NAGA
- The Archies
- World War II: From the Frontlines
- Hilda: Season 3
December 8
- Blood Vessel
- Leave the World Behind
December 12
- Single’s Inferno: Season 3
- Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
- Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
December 13
- 1670
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
- The Influencer
- Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza
December 14
- As the Crow Flies: Season 2
- The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
- Yu Yu Hakusho
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
December 15
- Carol & The End of The World
- Yoh’ Christmas
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Familia
- Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
- X
December 19
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
December 20
- Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar
- Cindy la Regia: The High School Years
- Maestro
- Taming of the Shrewd 2
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
December 21
- Like Flowers in Sand
- Supa Team 4: Season 2
December 22
- Gyeongseong Creature Part 1
- Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
- Top Gun: Maverick
December 23
- Fast X
December 24
- The Manny
- A Vampire in the Family
December 25
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
December 26
- Thank You, I’m Sorry
December 27
- Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
December 28
- Pokémon Concierge
December 29
- Berlin
Start streaming new titles on Netflix.
As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.
If you’re after more to watch, here’s our full list of what’s streaming for the remainder of November.
This article on what’s new to Netflix this month has been updated since its original publish date.
