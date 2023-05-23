Your Days of Being a Netflix Leech Are Done

The days of leeching off your family’s Netflix account are about to come to an end, pals. The streamer has been threatening to end password sharing for years now, but as Netflix’s latest earnings report warned, it has now made good on that threat.

When is password sharing on Netflix ending in Australia?

Since Netflix reported its first loss in subscribers last year, the streamer has been doing all sorts of things to push new revenue, including launching a new ad-supported subscription tier.

In its January earnings report, Netflix confirmed it plans to roll out paid sharing widely in Q1 of 2023.

Then on February 9, it confirmed that paid password sharing was rolling out to additional countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. In a tweet at the time, Netflix confirmed these measures would be rolled out to Australia in the coming months.

As of May 24, 2023 – this Netflix password crackdown is officially a reality in Australia.

We know there’s confusion about sharing Netflix.



A Netflix account is intended for one household, so we’re rolling out new features in New Zealand (and AUS in the coming months) to give you more control over your account… — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) February 8, 2023

Looks like Netflix really is sick of the old ten-people-sharing-one-account trick. On the plus side, you can now kick all the leeches off your account. Withholding a Netflix password is a God-like power, after all.

What can Netflix users expect?

Well, as the ABC has reported, the streaming service has begun emailing account holders about “sharing between households”. The letter states that “your account is for you and the people you live with – your household”.

It nudges users to check who is using the account and suggests you sign out of devices that “shouldn’t have access” and change your password. When it comes to usage from people outside of your household, it offers two options: transfer your profile to someone else (who will pay for it) or sign up an additional user for $7.99.

Read the letter in full below.

How will Netflix password sharing work?

Essentially, what Netflix wants to do is end account sharing – that is, multiple users from different households signing into an account with the same password. The company estimates over 100 million households share passwords which, in its eyes, is a lot of potential subscribers who could be using their own accounts.

The streamer plans to replace this with ‘paid sharing’, which allows account holders to pay extra ($7.99 per user) and essentially buy an extra member, which will allow others to use the account outside the same household.

In a blog post, Netflix outlined how this works. Users will have to set a primary location, which will be considered the new main account. Presumably, this is determined by IP address.

From there, if you want to add extra members to your account, you’ll have to pay for it (despite Netflix already being one of the most expensive streaming services around.)

In countries where paid password sharing is in effect, Netflix subscribers will have the option to add an extra member account to their own Standard or Premium plan (Basic or Basic with ads are not eligible). You can add accounts for up to two people you don’t live with – which will give them a profile, login and password.

The added cost of one extra member would take the price of a Standard subscription up to $24.98 a month or a Premium subscription to $30.98 a month.

Netflix has said it will still allow users to stream on their accounts while they travel. For those who decide to sign up for their own account, Netflix will offer an easy transfer profile system so you can keep your personalised recommendations and watch history.

Consider this your warning to sort out your account access. Or perhaps time to figure out if Netflix really is worth all that money.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.