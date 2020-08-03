All the Titles Leaving Netflix Australia in August 2020

While we’re welcoming new and returning titles with open arms this August, it’s also time to bid farewell to some content on one of the most watched streaming platforms in Australia. Here’s a run down of everything that’s leaving Netflix Australia this month.

In case you were searching, all seven seasons of hit British teen comedy-drama Skins left Netflix Australia over the weekend (1 August). That’s the biggest loss for viewers in our opinion considering the rest of the list is looking thin. However, please note that Netflix may announce further axing of titles. We’ll update you if and when that happens.

But for now, here’s the full list of all the titles leaving Netflix Australia this month.

1 August

Skins (All seven seasons)

2 August

Bleed for This (2016)

3 August

A Star Is Born (2018)

Dino Hunt (2016)

Jago: A Life Underwater (2015)

Paranormal Survivor (2016)

4 August

Khubsoorat (1980)

14 August

Buddha (2013)

Classic Legends (2012)

16 August

49 Days (Season 1)

Young Pal (Season 1)

19 August

Lie to Me (Season 1)

21 August

Rooftop Prince (1 Season)

Secret Garden (1 Season)

Like we said, it’s not the most exciting list to get teary-eyed about. On to more important things, we suggest getting your watchlist ready and roaring for the month of August instead. Have a look at our mega streaming list which covers all the new TV shows, movies, docos and more from Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Foxtel and Binge.

If you’re only keen on watching content on Netflix Australia, we have a ‘what’s coming in August’ list just for you to bookmark.