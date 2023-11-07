All the Items Included in IKEA’s 12 Days of Christmas Deals

Now that it’s November, we’re basically a couple of blinks away from Christmas. If you’re looking to get a head start on planning your gifts this year, there are many upcoming sales you can peruse. That being said, one you might want to check out is IKEA’s 12 Days of Christmas deals.

The Swedish homewares giant has plenty of things planned for Christmas, including a bunch of great gift ideas and Christmas-themed food. However, its 12 Days of Christmas deals are a particularly fun one for any IKEA fans out there.

The 12 Days of Christmas deals will be kicking off on December 1 and continuing until December 12, with a new item on sale each day, with discounts ranging from 25-50 per cent off.

The deals are still a few weeks away from starting, but if you want to get your list together, here’s what you can look forward to in the sale:

IKEA Christmas deals.

December 1: SÄLLSKAPLIG Champagne coupe – $15 (25% off)

SÄLLSKAPLIG Champagne coupe – $15 (25% off) December 2: BLOMFLUGA 13-piece toy tool set – $18 (40% off)

BLOMFLUGA 13-piece toy tool set – $18 (40% off) December 3: LUFTTÄT 3-piece bar set – $12 (40% off)

LUFTTÄT 3-piece bar set – $12 (40% off) December 4: LUGNARE Scented candle – $7.50 (50% off)

LUGNARE Scented candle – $7.50 (50% off) December 5: PILLEMARK Rainbow Doormat – $15 (40% off)

PILLEMARK Rainbow Doormat – $15 (40% off) December 6: BYGGLEK LEGO Box – $18 (40% off) & BYGGLEK 201-piece LEGO brick set – $15 (40% off)

BYGGLEK LEGO Box – $18 (40% off) & BYGGLEK 201-piece LEGO brick set – $15 (40% off) December 7: OMBONAD Serving plate – $23 (41% off)

OMBONAD Serving plate – $23 (41% off) December 8: GUNNEMOR Throw – $10 (33.3% off) & TOLKNING Hanging Basket – $10 (33.3% off)

GUNNEMOR Throw – $10 (33.3% off) & TOLKNING Hanging Basket – $10 (33.3% off) December 9: MÅLA Coloured pencil – $5 (44.4% off)

MÅLA Coloured pencil – $5 (44.4% off) December 10: ÖMSESIDIG Picnic blanket – $25 (54.5% off)

ÖMSESIDIG Picnic blanket – $25 (54.5% off) December 11: KONSTFULL Vase – $28 (28.2% off)

KONSTFULL Vase – $28 (28.2% off) December 12: ARTISTISK Chopping board – $30 (38.8% off)

As you’d expect, each 12 Days of Christmas deal is only available for 24 hours from 12:00 am until 11:59 pm each day. However, you’ll be able to purchase the items both in-store and online.

If you’re a Family member, don’t forget that IKEA has recently overhauled its loyalty program to help members earn more perks like free delivery and free food – which is definitely worth taking advantage of in the shopping season.

Lead Image Credit: IKEA