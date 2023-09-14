The Top 5 Rewards Programs in Australia, Based on Customer Reviews

Nearly every brand has some loyalty program attached to it nowadays, and the rate at which they give you useful benefits varies. The product comparison website, Canstar Blue, has announced the winners of its Most Satisfied Customers Award for Rewards Programs, which can help you cut through the noise of loyalty schemes and determine which are worth giving your time and data to.

The winners were chosen via a survey of over 2,400 Australians who voted on things like value, rewards, ease of redemption, website/app experience and the ease of redemption.

If you’re wondering which rewards programs were rated the best by Australians, here are the top ones on the list.

Best customer rewards programs in Australia

1. Flybuys

Screenshot: Flybuys

Flybuys is a rewards program owned by Coles Group and Wesfarmers – making it one of the largest in Australia. The program spans numerous brands, including Coles, Bunnings Warehouse, Catch, Kmart, Officeworks, Optus, Shell and Velocity Frequent Flyer.

The program was rated five stars across the board by customers, with the only exception being 4 stars for ease of redemption.

Points can be used in the rewards store to book flights and hotels, redeem Velocity FF points and pay for shopping.

According to Canstar Blue’s EIC, Christine Selb, “half of the surveyed rewards program members told Canstar Blue that being able to use their rewards points to make purchases helped ease their cost-of-living stress”, which highlights how important it is for loyalty programs to have financial benefits for the consumer.

2. Everyday Rewards

Images: Woolworths

It shouldn’t come as much surprise that Australia’s other major supermarket chain secured the second spot on this list with its loyalty program. Everyday Rewards gives access to benefits across Woolworths, Big W, BWS, Ampol, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Bupa, Dinnerly and others.

Respondents gave Everyday Rewards 4 stars across the board, with five-star ratings for ease of sign-up and redemption along with website/app experience.

Everyday Rewards also offers benefits for those using its home brand mobile plans, and, as you may have noticed, Woolworths shoppers can receive a special price on grocery items following the introduction of members-only pricing.

3. David Jones Rewards

Screenshot: David Jones

In the third spot, we have David Jones Rewards, which received mostly 3-star ratings, with 4 stars for website/app experience and 5 stars for ease of sign-up.

Perks of a David Jones membership include exclusive offers, sale events, rewards and a gift on your birthday.

However, unlike Flybuys and Everyday Rewards, David Jones Rewards is applicable to only DJ’s stores, rather than a range of stores. So you have to really be a committed David Jones shopper to get the most benefit out of the loyalty program.

4. Dan Murphy’s

Screenshot: Dan Murphy’s

Liquor outlet Dan Murphy’s came in fourth for its My Dan’s membership. This rewards program gives customers exclusive offers across a range of products, invites to member-only events and experiences, priority access to new and exclusive products and a member price check function.

Canstar Blue respondents gave Dan Murphy’s 3 stars for satisfaction, value, rewards and ease of redemption, but the program excelled in the areas of website/app experience (4 stars) and ease of sign-up (5 stars).

5. Myer One

Screenshot: Myer

Rounding out the top 5 is Myer One, the loyalty program for Australia’s other major department store. Myer One gives members 2 credits for every $1 spent, with 1,000 credits giving you a $10 reward.

There are also tiers of membership that can give you added benefits. For example, Gold Members can also receive free standard delivery on purchases.

Myer One received 3 stars in all categories, except for website/app experience, for which it rated 4 stars.

Lead Image Credit: Flybuys/Everyday Rewards