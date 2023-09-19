Which Aussie Supermarket Has the Best Fresh Fruit and Veg?

Previously, Canstar Blue ratings simply determined the best supermarkets in Australia. Now it has gone a step further and determined where you can get the best fruit and vegetables in Aussie supermarkets, too.

Fruit and veg are a staple on most grocery lists but, just like everything right now, the costs often stack up. For that price, you want to be sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck, with produce that is fresh, tasty and looks like you want to pick it up.

Canstar Blue’s ratings use five factors to determine the winners, those being value for money, freshness of produce, variety, presentation of fruit and vegetable section and overall satisfaction.

The website surveyed 2,722 Australians for their feedback on fresh fruit and vegetables at assorted supermarkets in order to determine these rankings.

Coming in at the number one spot was ALDI, which scored fives across the board, with the exception of 4-stars for variety.

In Canstar Blue’s editor’s notes, it was written that “[ALDI] takes various measures to ensure maximum freshness, including using a refractometer to measure ‘sweetness’ and sugar levels in fruits like strawberries and kiwi fruit and using a penetrometer to measure the feel and crunch of fruits like apples, pears, and stone fruits.”

In response to the win, ALDI’s Group Buying Director of Fruit and Vegetables, Matt Atley, said:

“Recognition like this is only possible because of the Aussie growers in our network. Our joint commitment to delivering the highest quality fruit and vegetables at low prices means our customers never have to compromise on getting fresh produce in their trolleys. We work closely with all our Aussie growers to ensure a wide range of quality produce is available at affordable prices in all our ALDI stores. Our Aussie first supplier policy means that we turn to our local Aussie growers for more than 97 per cent of the produce in our stores. This award is recognition that our low prices certainly does not detract from the quality of the fresh produce on our shelves.”

This marks the third consecutive win for ALDI in Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers awards for the fruit and vegetables category. The supermarket also took out the overall win in Canstar Blue’s best Australian Supermarkets.

ALDI, Woolworths, Coles, IGA supermarket comparison. Image: Canstar Blue

Following ALDI, Woolworths supermarkets scored second place with five stars for its variety and fruit and vegetable presentation, four stars for value and overall satisfaction, and three stars for freshness.

Rounding out the list was Coles, with four stars across the board (and three stars for value for money), followed by IGA, which scored mostly three stars.

In order to be included in the list, a produce retailer needed to receive at least 30 responses, which is why not all sellers are included in the rankings.

We’re moving into the warmer months now, and if you need a reminder of which fruits and vegetables are in season, feel free to bookmark this guide.

Lead Image Credit: iStock, Logos: Woolworths/Coles/ALDI