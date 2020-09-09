Grab a Hot Deal With Vodafone’s 100GB Phone Plan

Vodafone’s doing us a solid with decent discounts across a bunch of its SIM-only plans. However, there’s one spicy deal that’s crushing it right now.

The standout deal from Vodafone is the 100GB SIM-only phone plan which has been cut to $45 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the telco. Once the time’s up you’ll have to pay $60 per month. However, the plan is contract-free so you can leave whenever you want.

The deal also comes with a 12-month subscription to Amazon Prime, unlimited minutes to eligible Zone 1 countries and 200 minutes to selected Zone 2 countries.

Here’s a look at the plan:

If you’re wondering how it compares to other plans on the market, let’s take a look.

Circles.Life is the only provider that does better than Vodafone, but its plan is a lot more basic if you consider the extras from Vodafone.

The 100GB plan can be paired with any handset in the Vodafone range, but again, your discount only lasts for the first 12 months.

Here a few popular phones available through Vodafone right now:

Vodafone’s offers don’t end there

The other deal worth mentioning is a discount on the 50GB plan which has been cut to $35 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the telco. The full price is $45 per month after. This plan is still pretty decent, but doesn’t include a free Amazon Prime subscription and only has 100 minutes of international calls to Zone 1 countries.

Here’s how it compares to the competition:

As is the norm with Vodafone, you can save extra by bundling multiple services on your account. Vodafone will knock five per cent off your total monthly bill for every postpaid plan (mobile, tablet, mobile broadband, NBN) you have on your account after the first, up to a maximum discount of 20 per cent if you have five services.

