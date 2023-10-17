Why You Should Freeze Your Sweet Potatoes Before Roasting Them

The frozen sweet potato cooking technique is one that turns heads because of its ability to help people achieve fluffy roasted sweet potatoes like they’ve never tasted before.

TikTok creator @rootedinspice, who has built up a following because of her incredible Indo-Chinese cooking videos, shared an explainer (a while back now) on the simple technique that she says helps recreate “the common Chinese street food of whole roasted sweet potatoes” – with a recipe she credits to Chef Lucas Sin.

How to use the frozen sweet potato hack

Roasted sweet potato freezer hack via TikTok and YouTube. Getty

In her video on the traditional cooking technique, @rootedinspice shared that there are only a handful of steps to follow. Here’s what you need to do:

Freeze your sweet potatoes, whole Bake the potatoes “until the burnt sugar oozes out” Using a tadka pan or a small pot, temper some spices and drizzle the mixture over your sweet potato for flavour. You can also top with an egg

In terms of optional ingredients, @rootedinspice shared that she used mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and crushed red pepper to coat her roasted sweet potato. But this is totally down to your personal preference.

Check out the full video on YouTube here:

This particular recipe has been listed by @rootedinspice as a quick and easy (and healthy) breakfast option, but there’s nothing to say you can’t enjoy this spice-filled take on roasted sweet potato all day, every day.

Considering there’s a strain on regular potato production right now, it makes sense to try and master the art of preparing sweet potato instead.

With that in mind, if you’d like more cooking tips for sweet potatoes, we’ve got loads of other options for you. Here’s a guide on how to microwave your sweet potatoes, and a guide to making tasty sweet potato skins at home as a starting point.

If you decide to give this take on roasted sweet potatoes a whirl, let us know how you find it in the comments below!

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock