This Simple Trick Makes The Crunchiest Roast Potatoes

A little while back, we showed you a simple 45-cent cooking hack for perfect roast potatoes. And seeing how much you all enjoyed that sweet little potato cooking tip, we figured we ought to continue the tater talk. Now, we have uncovered yet another excellent roast potato trick.

Read on to fulfil your potato dreams.

Sonny Hurrell, who goes by That Dude Can Cook on TikTok and YouTube, revealed a super simple hack that will bring you crunchy potato results. The guy is also a chef so this is legit.

How to make That Dude Can Cook’s roast potatoes

If you didn’t catch all those instructions in the video, I have done the hard work and written the steps down for you.

For starters, Sonny is using russet potatoes, aka the big brown boys with skin. They are particularly good for baking but try other types of potatoes if you please.

Wash and peel your potatoes Cut your potatoes. It doesn’t matter what size as long as they are all the same size. Boil some water in a saucepan. Add 1/4 cup of salt. Add 1 teaspoon of baking soda (very important) Boil the potatoes for 20-25 minutes until they are almost fork-tender. Pre-heat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius, fan on. Strain your potatoes into a bowl. Add olive oil, rosemary salt to the potatoes Toss them in the bowl until they are well coated. Put some oil in a baking tray and add your potatoes. Cook your potatoes in the oven for 35-40 minutes. Occasionally toss the potatoes while they roast. Remove potatoes from oven and add some truffle salt and pepper.

According to Sonny, the magic is all in adding baking soda.

“The baking soda breaks down the edge of the potato which results in the best crunch possible. That’s the trick”

There are a thousand good potato hacks, but it’s worth giving this one a shot if you really love crunchy roast potatoes. If you’re also keen on sweet potato cooking hacks, may we suggest this clever hack for roasted sweet potatoes – it’ll change your world.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock