Click Frenzy JuLove is Coming, Here’s How to Make the Most of it

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve got some spare cash burning a hole in your wallet, we’ve got some good news for you. Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 is right around the corner, with the huge online sale event officially kicking off at 7 pm (AEST) on Tuesday, July 26, and running until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, July 28. And true to Click Frenzy form, you can expect loads of top-tier sales and deals to spend all your hard-earned cash on.

Over the course of 53 hours, Aussies typically get access to over 1,000+ Click Frenzy deals and exclusive offers from big-name brands like Sephora, Lovehoney, Garmin and more.

To help you during every phase of the huge event, we’ve put together a handy guide to making the most of the massive sales — including how to get access to the pre-sale and exclusive deals before anyone else. Let’s dive in, shall we?

READ MORE There’s Just Hours Left to Grab These Click Frenzy Deals

What is Click Frenzy, and When does Click Frenzy JuLove start?

Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 officially kicks off at 7 pm (AEST) on Tuesday, July 26, and will end at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, July 28. As you can see from the Click Frenzy Calendar 2022, there’s a lot in store, so set your alarms!

What kind of deals can you expect from Click Frenzy JuLove 2022?

Each year a range of epic retailers join Click Frenzy’s huge online shopping event, and it’s highly likely this year will be no different.

The best Click Frenzy JuLove Deals 2022

While we don’t know which big-name brands and retailers are participating in this year’s JuLove event. We do know that typically brands and retailers like THE ICONIC, Dyson, Adore Beauty, Lovehoney, and more get involved, so you can usually expect big things.

If you’re unsure where to start on the day, don’t worry, we’ve got you. As always we’ll be compiling a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping for the best sales rather than looking for them. Be sure to bookmark this page.

How to get the best Click Frenzy deals

Of course, trying to nab a product for 99% off isn’t easy, and stock is super limited for the Go Gaga deals. Just look at the tales of misery and woe from previous Click Frenzy years! That’s because there are a very specific set of rules you have to follow to make sure you can get the insane prices that are only available for a very, very short time — we’re talking less than 30 seconds here, people.

So how do you set yourself up for success? Plenty of these tips will be useful for regular Click Frenzy shopping, too, not just the limited-time deals.

Be a Click Frenzy member

That means heading to the Click Frenzy homepage and whacking your details. Easy enough.

Subscribers will receive a series of emails over a 24-hour period. Going on past efforts, each email will instruct you as to where and when you need to head to certain Click Frenzy pages. Plus, you get access to all the pre-sale deals mentioned above and access to tomorrow’s main event 30-minutes before the general public.

As you can see, you need to be in a particular section of the Click Frenzy site. A banner will appear that has a code written on the front during that time. Remember that. You don’t have time to write it down. Click the banner, and you’ll be ready to pay.

Turn off your adblockers

If you’re using an adblocker, you will need to turn it off. The banner that appears on the webpage is a ‘pop-up’, and blockers such as AdBlock will prevent that from appearing. If you can’t see it, you can’t click it.

Payment options

Purchases will be made directly through the retailer’s website, so payment options vary. Each brand page on the Click Frenzy website will give you a heads up on the accepted payment forms.

Purchase limits

There are likely to be limits on how many terms you can purchase, particularly with the big 99% off Click Frenzy deals. So, saving $99 on a $100 gift card mightn’t be as good as saving thousands on a new TV. Don’t get trigger-happy with the first deal you see.

More Click Frenzy sale guides

We will be updating this article with all our curated deal guides, from spicy kitchen deals to tech and gaming, so be sure to check back in on July 26.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.