The 8 Best Decorative Lego Sets to Bring a Bit of Style to Your Home

While it’s easy to think of Lego as something to play with, the reality is that it’s much more than that. Adults like to build Lego too and there are plenty of sets out there that are designed with them in mind, with collabs that extend well past popular film franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, which can be displayed nicely in your home.

Here are our picks for the best art and design Lego sets to display around your home.

Lego Tranquil Garden

Image: Lego

Find your zen with this Japanese-inspired tranquil garden set. This Lego diorama set is brimming with tiny details. From its lotus flowers to the traditional stone lanterns and the koi carp swimming in its stream, right down to the pavilion’s team room including cups and kettle. You’re even able to rearrange the set’s garden, as you please. Few Lego designs feel so relaxing to look at and build.

Lego 1961 Chevrolet Corvette

Image: Lego

As far as classic cars go, you can’t get much better than the 1961 Chevrolet Corvette. If you consider yourself a bit of a gearhead but have made peace with the fact that you’ll never own an original Corvette, this Lego set is the next best thing. With an authentic design, this Lego Chevrolet does the classic car justice with a working steering wheel, an engine that includes a spinning radiator fan and interior detailing, all wrapped up in the iconic Roman red colour scheme.

Lego Wildflower Bouquet

Image: Lego

While there are few things nicer than a fresh bouquet of flowers, watching them slowly wilt away is always a bummer. Thankfully, this Lego wildflower bouquet will stay vibrant forever. It’s modular enough that you can set the flowers in a nice vase or transform it into a centrepiece that’ll look nice on your coffee table. If your green thumb is more of a death touch, this Lego display piece is a nice alternative to accidentally killing yet another plant.

Lego Pac-Man Arcade

Image: Lego

If you’ve got a case of Pac-Man fever, this is the Lego set for you. With a design that replicates a retro tabletop arcade, this Lego set is a dream display piece for gamers. While it isn’t a functional game, it includes a side crank that will let Pac-Man chase the ghosts (or vice versa), along with a light-up brick for the coin slot. It also includes a mini-fig-sized diorama of a Pac-Man arcade cabinet.

Lego Dried Flower Centrepiece

Image: Lego

Another floral Lego arrangement. Compared to the previous wildflower bouquet Lego set, this dried flower centrepiece has a much warmer palette, which could be a better fit for your home’s vibe. Relax as you build and arrange the flowers, and give your home a more rustic, autumn feel. It also includes some modularity, so you’re able to alter how you want to display it.

Lego Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night

Image: Lego

While you might not be able to paint like Vincent van Gogh, that doesn’t mean you can’t make your own version of his iconic work, The Starry Night. This Lego set is a 3D replica of the iconic artwork, made in collaboration with The Museum of Modern Art, to faithfully recreate Van Gogh’s unique brushwork and style through layers of bricks. In even includes a mini-fig of van Gogh.

Lego Hokusai’s The Great Wave

Image: Lego

Another piece of Lego art, but this time based on Hokusai’s The Great Wave painting. With a similar 3D effect, this Lego set recreates one of the most iconic pieces of Japanese art through a series of small pieces that aim to replicate the churn and flow of Hokusai’s brushwork.

Just make sure you’ve got a clean workspace when putting this display piece together, as there are a lot of small Lego bits in this set, and you only need to lose one for this wave to come crashing down.

Lego Grand Piano

Image: Lego

As a Lego set, this Grand Piano is quite impressive. It’s an incredibly detailed reproduction, with 25 keys that can be struck like a normal piano. But what really makes this Lego set stand out is that it’s designed to be paired with a companion app that you can sync to so the piano will play along to a few pre-recorded songs. It’s details like that which really put the “grand” in Grand Piano, and make this Lego set a fantastic display piece.

