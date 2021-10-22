The Best LEGO Deals in Australia, From Football Stadiums to Alien Cantinas

While collecting and building LEGO is a great way to kill time, the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Especially if it’s a major brand like Star Wars or Marvel.

While it looks like we’re going to be spending a bit more time inside during this current wave of lockdowns, building a brand new LEGO set is a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy.

If you’re a casual or hardcore LEGO collector, you know how pricey sets can get, so being able to save some money is always welcome. With that in mind, here are some of the best LEGO deals currently available in Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Do you have a lot of extra time on your hands and a bad case of football fever? The 3,898-piece replica for Old Trafford, the home ground stadium for Manchester United, could be the cure.

While this Old Trafford replica isn’t officially a part of LEGO’s amazing Architecture line, it has the same attention to detail that’d you expect from those sets. It’s even got the players’ tunnel and the United Trinity statue.

You can currently save 31% off the retail price of this expert LEGO Creator set and pick it up for $310. Just make sure you’ve got enough table or shelf space put aside for this LEGO set because its base area is about 47cm by 39cm.

Is your green thumb more of a touch of death? Well, here’s a plant that you’ll never have to worry about killing. The LEGO Bird of Paradise has had $60.34 trimmed from its price tag, so you can pick it up for $109.65.

Christmas isn’t too far away now (yes, you read that correctly), and this Avengers-inspired advent calendar is a fun way to count down the remaining days. It includes Christmas-themed minifigs for Thor and Iron Man, along with a few other familiar faces. It’s a good gift for that LEGO or Marvel obsessive in your life, and perfect for the person who loves both.

You can pick up the Avengers-inspired advent calendar here.

Speaking of The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser from the second season’s finale is also on sale. It comes with minifigs for almost every main character from the show – BYO Boba Fett. This set is about 60cm long and 22cm wide, so clear out some shelf space before you start building it.

You can pick up the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for $215.99 here.

This is a great little display set. While the more high-end LEGO Star Wars sets are usually reserved for the franchise’s iconic spaceships, every now and then, the company puts at something a bit smaller. There’s some fine attention to detail for this LEGO Probe Droid, making it one of those sets that look good no matter where you display it. Being able to save 21% off it is pretty good too.

There’s a lot of LEGO Star Wars deals available at the moment. This set is a nicely detailed recreation of Darth Vader’s meditation chamber from The Empire Strikes Back. It’s a good display piece that you can easily place on a shelf or desk.

Its usual $110 retail price is maybe a bit too much, but the $22.79 discount brings it down to something a bit more reasonable.

LEGO Busts (save up to $30.99)

If you’re someone who buys LEGO sets purely for the display value, this range is more or less made for you. This series hits all the big pop culture tentpoles, like Star Wars, Marvel and Batman, with some nicely detailed replicas of iconic masks, helmets and cowls.

These busts usually retail for $89.99 each. Here are the LEGO sets you can currently grab on sale:

LEGO Super Mario sets (save up to $26.79)

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn-off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale, for prices that are easier to justify. With the new Luigi sets, now’s a good time to build up some expansions sets for cheap.

LEGO has spared no expense for this 1,677 piece model of the Ferrari 488 GTE. This Technic set has an absurd level of detail, both inside and out. It’s such a faithful replica that the V8 engine even has moving pistons.

The LEGO Technic 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is currently on sale for $207.20 on Amazon Australia, down from the usual RRP of $299.99.

This Mos Eisley Cantina set might be the ultimate Star Wars set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars, and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There’s figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

This LEGO set has had its price slashed by $106 over at Amazon, so you’ll only be paying $423.20 instead of $529.99.