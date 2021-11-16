Add This LEGO Adidas Sneaker to Your Collection While It’s on Sale

Building and collecting LEGO sets is a pretty popular hobby, and there’s no one way to approach it. Some people are in it just for the challenge of the build, some just want something nice they can display, and some want both. While this replica of Adidas’ iconic Originals Superstar isn’t the most complex LEGO set, it’s a pretty good looking one.

This replica set usually sells for $159.99, which is a bit of an ask, especially when considering other LEGO sets within this price range. Like most fashion, you’re paying for the brand. However, the LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar is currently on sale for $99, giving it a much more affordable and attractive price tag.

If you have a special sneakerhead in your life, this set will also make for a pretty nice Christmas present too. It’ll certainly make for one of the odder pieces in their collection.

LEGO has been branching out with more interesting display sets recently, including its art and flower series. As far as display sets go, the LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar is pretty great.

For such a simple design, this LEGO Adidas shoe has really nice attention to detail, from the iconic three stripes to the shell-toe design and the moveable tongue. The fact that it comes in a replica Adidas shoebox is such a fun detail.

The set is about 33cm long, so be sure to clear up some shelf space beforehand. Depending on how you want to display it, the set also includes a stand and plaque.

Even if you aren’t a streetwear fanatic, these sneakers are pretty iconic. They were a major part of hip-hop fashion in the 1980s, right down to Run-D.M.C. writing a song dedicated to their love of the brand. If you’ve never owned a pair, there’s a pretty high chance that you know someone who does.

You can walk away with the LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar shoe deal here.