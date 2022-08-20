This LEGO Guide To Your Super Mario ‘Star Sign’ Will Uncover Your Big Yoshi Energy

Have you ever laid awake at night unable to sleep because all that you’ve been able to think about is what your Super Mario LEGO star sign would be? Yeah, me neither. But if you have tossed and turned about it, I can finally put you to rest.

LEGO has released new sets that are sure to become collector items for Mario fanatics. Sure, that’s exciting and all but what’s even more thrilling is that we can now see what Super Mario star sign we are. Fuck a Buzzfeed quiz.

If that’s, for some reason, not enough, You can even bring your Super Mario fantasies to life on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Track inspired by Sydney Harbour.

But before you do that, it’s time to find out who you really are.

Which LEGO Super Mario star sign are you?

Mario

Are you a brave and cheerful person? Do you have a stubborn streak? Are you also probably too obsessed with pasta?

Chances are you’re just like the Super Mario LEGO headliner and all-around legend, Mario!

Character traits of Mario:

Skilful handyman

A fierce and loyal friend

Always putting others above yourself

Sometimes single-minded

Determined to follow and complete a task (no matter the possible risk of death)

If it does sound like you’re a Mario, check out this Super Mario LEGO set. The Adventures with Mario Starter Course will set you back around $AU89.99.

Luigi

Are you always down for a cheeky adventure just as long as it doesn’t involve the dark, ghosts or any possibility of bodily harm?

Then your Super Mario LEGO character is Luigi! Congratulations.

Character traits of Luigi:

Isn’t opposed to a physical fight, despite being danger averse

Ready to follow your friends into adventure

Fabulous legs ready to run away whenever things get too much for you

If you’re Luigi at heart, then you’re going to love LEGO’s Team Up Bundle. Because you know that an adventure is always better with your friends around so grab your closest mates and give this Super Mario LEGO set a go.

Princess Peach

Are you the picture of poise, grace and elegance? Do you walk like you’re on a cloud? Do you love to travel and make friends everywhere you go? Do you enjoy some quality time outdoors?

Then your star sign is the iconic diva, Princess Peach.

Character traits of Princess Peach:

Damsel in distress on the outside, strong on the inside

Makes friends easily

Practices kindness

Know you have to sometimes rely on your friends

Fashion and LGBTQIA+ icon

There’s really no better Super Mario LEGO set for your my Princess Peaches than the Adventures with Peach Starter Course.

Yoshi

Do you love to get spoilt by your friends? Are you known as the ball of energy by your friends? Do you keep the adventure going?

If so, your Super Mario LEGO star sign is the cute little Yoshi, how lucky are you?

Character traits of Yoshi:

Loves to cheer people up

Fun and childlike

Loves to help friends

You are the social butterfly

Because you’ve always been known for giving the best gifts to your friends it’s time to treat yourself, my little Yoshi’s, to LEGO’s Big Island Expansion Set.

Bowser

Do you happen to make mistakes multiple times before you learn your lesson? Do you sometimes find yourself saying or doing the wrong thing to get what you want? Is your bark worse than your bite?

Then you’re probably the misunderstood Bowser. Sorry.

Character traits of Bowser:

You know what you want and aren’t afraid to go for it

Sometimes you’re harsher than you intend to be

If there’s someone worse than you going after others then you’ll help them

With LEGO’s Might Bowser set (coming 1st October) you’ll be able to go big or go home just like the Bowser’s that you are.

Lakitu

Are you the quiet observer in the group? Would you rather wait and listen before you speak? When you do finally speak, does everyone pay attention?

Then you are totally the mysterious Lakitu. What a special little treat that is.

Character traits of Lakitu:

You love riding on clouds

You jet through life drama-free

You’re ready to drop a shiny egg whenever it’s needed

With some trampolines for you to bounce on and spiky eggs, the perfect LEGO kit for you is the Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set.

Dorrie

Are you literally the only one of your friends who drives?

Well, you’re probably the Dorrie of the group. Which is fun if you loved being used.

Character traits of Dorrie:

Always ready to help friends get from point A to point B

A strong, majestic creature

Rides the waves of life

Supports your friends

Again, likes to be used

If you do happen to be Dorrie, the Fuzzy Flippers Expansion LEGO Super Mario set is just up your alley.

Which Super Mario LEGO star sign are you? I’m absolutely a Princess Peach.