Christmas Has Come Early at ALDI Thanks to New Frozen Seafood Range

Christmas is coming folks. The weather is warming up, advent calendars are on sale and ALDI has launched its summer seafood Christmas range.

The 2023 range includes a number of frozen seafood products that will help fuel a feast at Christmas. The fact that they’re frozen means you can stock up now and take the stress out of running around at the shops on Christmas Eve.

This year’s range of summer seafood includes the return of highly popular lobster tails with garlic butter glaze that have become renowned at ALDI.

There is also scallops, smoked salmon canapes and frozen tiger prawns on offer – all the essentials for an Aussie summer spectacle.

“ALDI’s frozen seafood range offers a convenient option for customers looking to plan ahead this festive season, with additional fresh seafood products to be made available in time for Christmas Day. ALDI has taken the hard work out of food prep so you can spend less time cooking and more time socialising with these opulent yet convenient freezer feasts!” Kylie Warnke, ALDI Australia’s Shopping Expert, said in a media release.

Let’s take a look at what’s included in ALDI’s 2023 frozen seafood range, shall we?

Ocean Royale Lobster Puff Pastry Canapes (8pk) – $6.99

Ocean Royale Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Puff Pastry Canapes (8pk) – $6.99

Ocean Royale Extra Large Scallops with Maple Flavoured Bacon (6pk) – $13.99

Ocean Royale Lobster Tails with Garlic Butter Glaze (2pk) – $34.99

Ocean Royale Garlic & Herb Butterflied Prawns 400g – $13.99

Ocean Royale Salmon Wellington with Cheese and Dill Sauce 700g – $15.99

Ocean Royale Atlantic Salmon Side with Toscana Style Herb Crust 700g – $22.99

Ocean Royale Large Australian Tiger Prawns 1kg – $26.99

The selection of seafood will be hitting ALDI shelves from Wednesday, October 25.

While you’re doing your Christmas food shopping you may also want to stock your pantry with some of the winners of ALDI’s People’s Picks awards.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI