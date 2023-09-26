McDonald’s Has Replaced the Crispy Chicken Deluxe With the McCrispy Burger

McDonald’s is back with another new product announcement, this time revealing its new chicken burger, the McCrispy. The new burger is heralded as Macca’s “next big thing” and comes with the marketing backing of Aussie music artist, the Kid LAROI.

According to McDonald’s Australia’s press release, the McCrispy is the restaurant’s crispiest and best chicken burger yet.

It consists of 100 per cent Aussie RSPCA-approved chicken breast with a crispy coating, topped with shredded lettuce and a new McCrispy signature sauce, housed in a soft bun.

The McCrispy Deluxe will also be making its debut, which adds tomato and Aussie Jack cheese to the burger.

Image: McDonald’s

This will be a new permanent addition to the McDonald’s Australia menu, alongside items like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Fillet-O-Fish. This also marks a new member of the chicken range at Macca’s, which includes the McChicken, McSpicy and, of course, McNuggets.

Now, you might be thinking, haven’t we already had a crispy McDonald’s chicken burger? It does seem awfully familiar to the Crispy Chicken Deluxe, right?

You’re not alone in your confusion, and Macca’s has actually come out to clarify the difference on its website:

“The biggest difference you’ll notice is our new McCrispy patty. Our Product Development team and Suppliers have created a bigger, juicier and more crispy patty than ever before. The McCrispy Deluxe also presents with a new soft glazed bun versus the traditional sesame seed bun. And finally, to bring it all together, we’re introducing our brand new McCrispy Signature Sauce in place of aioli which is a creamy, ranch-style sauce that pairs perfectly with the lettuce, tomato and Aussie Jack cheese you already know and love from the previous Crispy Chicken Deluxe.”

This McCrispy burger will actually be sold in place of the Crispy Chicken Deluxe (which has caused outrage in our office), so pour one out for a fallen hero.

Of course, the other thing that is new about this burger is the fact that the Kid LAROI is backing it, with the artist saying in a press release that it’s now part of his “go-to Macca’s order”.

If you’re keen to get hands-on with this chicken goodness, the McCrispy burgers are now available nationwide at McDonald’s stores and via McDelivery. Remember that Macca’s Monopoly is also running right now, making it a good time to potentially score some top prizes while you’re there.

Lead Image Credit: McDonald’s