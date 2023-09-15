Every iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Preorder Plan in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

According to Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, the newly announced iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max range are set to be “the most Pro iPhone we’ve ever created”. Announced earlier this week, the 15 Pro and Pro Max are the souped-up versions of the new iPhone 15 range, with A17 Pro chips, an upgraded trio of back-mounted cameras and a brand-new titanium chassis. Like every iPhone 15 model, these handsets also include USB-C ports that replace the Lightning connection.

According to Apple, the Pro and Pro Max will be able to play recent AAA games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding, and Resident Evil Village.

Here’s every preorder plan for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Telstra iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Optus iPhone 15 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Telstra iPhone 15 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max specs

The iPhone 15 Pro:

Size : 146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm

: 146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm Weight : 187 grams

: 187 grams Display : 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display

: 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display Resolution : 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A17 Pro chip

: A17 Pro chip Camera : 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam

: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam Battery life : Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

: Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) Fast-charge–capable : Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium (we get it, it’s titanium).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max:

Size : 159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm

: 159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm Weight : 221 grams

: 221 grams Display : 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display

: 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display Resolution : 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A17 Pro chip

: A17 Pro chip Camera : 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam

: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam Battery life : Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed)

: Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed) Fast-charge–capable : Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium.

The iPhone 15 range will be released in Australia on September 22. Preorders for the iPhone 15 began on Friday, September 15 at 10pm (AEST).

What is the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Australia?

The iPhone 15 Pro:

128GB model : $1,849

: $1,849 256GB model : $2,049

: $2,049 512GB model : $2,399

: $2,399 1TB model: $2,749

The iPhone 15 Pro Max:

256GB model : $2,199

: $2,199 512GB model : $2,549

: $2,549 1TB model: $2,899

