Every iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Plan From Optus, Telstra and Vodafone

According to Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, the newly announced iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max range are set to be “the most Pro iPhone we’ve ever created”. Announced last week and launched today, the 15 Pro and Pro Max are the souped-up versions of the new iPhone 15 range, with A17 Pro chips, an upgraded trio of back-mounted cameras and a brand-new titanium chassis. Like every iPhone 15 model, these handsets also include USB-C ports that replace the Lightning connection.
According to Apple, the Pro and Pro Max will be able to play recent AAA games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding, and Resident Evil Village.
Here’s every plan for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.
Table of contents
- Optus iPhone 15 Pro plans
- Telstra iPhone 15 Pro plans
- Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro plans
- Optus iPhone 15 Pro Max plans
- Telstra iPhone 15 Pro Max plans
- Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro Max plans
- iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max specs
- What is the release date for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Australia?
- What is the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Australia?
- More iPhone 15 plans
Optus iPhone 15 Pro plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Telstra iPhone 15 Pro plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Optus iPhone 15 Pro Max plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Telstra iPhone 15 Pro Max plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro Max plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max specs
The iPhone 15 Pro:
- Size: 146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm
- Weight: 187 grams
- Display: 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display
- Resolution: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Processor: A17 Pro chip
- Camera: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam
- Battery life: Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)
- Fast-charge–capable: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium (we get it, it’s titanium).
The iPhone 15 Pro Max:
- Size: 159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm
- Weight: 221 grams
- Display: 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display
- Resolution: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Processor: A17 Pro chip
- Camera: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam
- Battery life: Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed)
- Fast-charge–capable: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium.
What is the release date for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Australia?
The iPhone 15 range was released in Australia on September 22. Preorders for the iPhone 15 began on Friday, September 15 at 10pm (AEST).
What is the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Australia?
The iPhone 15 Pro:
- 128GB model: $1,849
- 256GB model: $2,049
- 512GB model: $2,399
- 1TB model: $2,749
The iPhone 15 Pro Max:
- 256GB model: $2,199
- 512GB model: $2,549
- 1TB model: $2,899
