We Asked IKEA What Its Most Popular Pieces of All Time Are

IKEA has turned the big 8-0 and in celebration of the major milestone, the team behind the beloved furniture brand has launched an 80th-anniversary range that gives a nod to classic items that have been released over the past eight decades.

The Nytillverkad collection is being released over a number of years, and it officially kicked off in late June.

Described as “a revitalisation of some of the most iconic IKEA products from the past 80 years, paying tribute to designs that are simple, functional and playful”.

The first phase of the range includes furniture, bedding and accessories, “including reimaginations of items such as the KULTURSKOG plant stand that originally launched as BALJA in 1962 and the LÖVBACKEN side table, also known as LOVET, which was first released in 1956”.

Christine Gough, Interior Design Expert at IKEA Australia, said of the new collection:

“We know Australians love to mix vintage pieces in their homes, so it is exciting to be able to offer this retro take on Scandinavian modern, defined by bold and playful graphic expressions that celebrate some of our most famous designs from the past 80 years. “In new bright colours, timeless design and trademark simplicity, the Nytillverkad range is an array of carefully selected, reimagined IKEA classics ready to take on a new life in homes.”

IKEA classics: What are the most popular items of all time?

Seeing as the range is all about nostalgic IKEA furniture pieces, we thought we’d ask the team what its most iconic slash popular items have been over the years. A spokesperson shared a list of items that stand out as particularly iconic.

Those include the “BILLY bookcase, the KLIPPAN sofa, the PAX wardrobes, the POÄNG armchair, the LACK side table, the LAMPAN table lamp, MALM chested drawers, KALLAX shelves and of course, the iconic blue bag – the FRAKTA bag”.

While they don’t appear in the new 80th-anniversary range (yet, at least), it’s still pretty interesting to see which pieces have popped up in loads of homes over the years.

The Nytillverkad collection

Now, back to the new range. The first part of IKEA’s 80th-anniversary collection is in store now, and that includes the below items.

Nytillverkad item Original product & year sold RRP (AUD) BONDSKÄRET hat/coat stand – black SMED coat stand (1978) $49.00 BONDSKÄRET hat/coat stand – lilac SMED coat stand (1978) $49.00 BONDSKÄRET hat/coat stand – yellow SMED coat stand (1978) $49.00 DOMSTEN stool – light green/pine JERRY stool (1973) $39.00 DOMSTEN stool – lilac/pine JERRY stool (1973) $39.00 DOMSTEN stool – orange/pine JERRY stool (1973) $39.00 HAVSKATT 30-piece paper napkin – black/white stripe ILEX print (1983) $2.00 KANTDRACENA quilt cover – double BLADHULT quilt cover (1980) $55.00 KANTDRACENA quilt cover – single BLADHULT quilt cover (1980) $45.00 KRYPKORNELL cushion cover – 50×50 leaf pattern BLADHULT cushion cover (1980) $7.00 KRYPKORNELL pre-cut fabric 150×300 leaf pattern BLADHULT print (1980) $30.00 KULTURSKOG plant stand – black BALJA plant stand (1962) $69.00 KULTURSKOG plant stand – light green BALJA plant stand (1962) $69.00 LAGERMISPEL cushion cover – 50×50 pink/white/stripe ILEX print (1983) $7.00 LAGERMISPEL cushion cover – 50×50 yel/wh/stripe ILEX print (1983) $7.00 LAGERMISPEL pre-cut fabric 150×300 blu/wh/stri ILEX print (1983) $30.00 LÖVBACKEN side table – blue LOVET side table (1956) $129.00 LÖVBACKEN side table – light green LOVET side table (1956) $129.00 LÖVBACKEN side table – orange LOVET side table (1956) $129.00 ROSTVINGE 30-piece paper napkin leaf pattern BLADHULT print (1980) $2.00 ROSTVINGE tray – leaf pattern light blue BLADHULT print (1980) $15.00 STOENSE rug low pile – blue $189.00 TUVKORNELL candle holder – mixed colours CYLINDER candle holder (1982) $15.00

If you’d like to get nostalgic and shop the IKEA furniture collection now, you can do so here.