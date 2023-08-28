IKEA Is Running a Limited-Time Deal on Its SKUBB Storage Range

Having enough storage space is a big problem for a lot of Aussies, particularly if you’re sharing an apartment that’s the size of a shoebox and doesn’t come with a built-in wardrobe. IKEA has always been a saviour in this department, with its range of intuitive furniture and storage solutions. Now IKEA has come to the rescue again with a special deal on its range SKUBB storage items.

Research recently conducted by the Swedish retailer found that 85 per cent of participants are frustrated by the lack of storage in their homes, and 41 per cent said the bedroom was the hardest to keep organised.

Hence, IKEA has launched a sale on its SKUBB range. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, the range includes a number of different-sized drawer organisers, shoeboxes, storage cubes and hanging compartments suitable for all sorts of clothing items and accessories.

Image: IKEA

Some of the products you’ll be able to purchase (at their RRP pre-discount) include:

SKUBB hanging storage with 6 compartments – $20

SKUBB Box 31 x 55 x 33cm (3 pack) – $45

SKUBB Shoebox (4 pack) – $19

SKUBB Laundry bag with stand 80L – $20

SKUBB Hanging shoe organiser w 16 pockets – $10

SKUBB Clothes cover (3 pack) – $17

SKUBB Storage case 93 x 55 x 19cm – $19

Check out the full range on the IKEA website.

The sale offers IKEA Family Members 15% off SKUBB products for a limited time from September 1 until September 11.

The catch there is, of course, that you’ll need to be an IKEA Family Member. However, a quick reminder that IKEA Family is free to join and recently was boosted by a new Reward Key system that earns members savings on delivery and IKEA restaurant items. So, it’s not a bad deal.

While you’re in the organisation mood, don’t forget that the Swedish warehouse offers a buyback program for all your old IKEA-branded furniture. Getting rid of clutter and earning money for it? We love to see it.