IKEA Price Reductions: Over 700 Products Just Got Cheaper

IKEA has announced that it is introducing a round of price reductions to some 700 different products, with savings of up to 20 per cent hitting assorted furniture, lighting, textiles and storage items.

This price cut follows reductions allocated to over 2,500 other items over the course of the last 12 months. IKEA has said this change has been implemented as an acknowledgement of the pressures of the cost of living right now.

Ainslie Woodham, IKEA Australia Selling Manager, shared of the update that:

“We know how tough Australians are doing, the cost of living and affordability is more important than ever as many Australians face rising costs and increased inflation. “Like most businesses, IKEA has not been immune to rising costs from supply chain and operations – however, as a business we’ve made a commitment to not pass these costs on where possible,” she said.

So, what’s included in the IKEA price drop?

IKEA has reduced prices for the following items

Images supplied

Reduced prices are all well and good, but which items will be selling for less, you ask? Well, some of the most popular items IKEA has on offer – including those HEMNES drawers everyone loves.

It’s a pretty solid selection, which you can peruse below.

New prices for these IKEA items come into effect on March 26 (that’s today), so get shopping if you’d like to nab a bargain.

This latest announcement from IKEA follows news that the furniture retailer would be introducing half-priced meals on Fridays and an AI-powered design tool to help folks choose suitable pieces for their homes.

Lead Image Credit: Supplied