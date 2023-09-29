CommBank Customers Can Nab 3 Free Months of Mobile Coverage Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The only thing that beats a heavily discounted mobile plan is one that costs you nothing at all. More is one of the only providers on the Telstra network that can give you exactly that. What’s more, so long as you’re also a CommBank customer, the MVNO will do it for up to three months. If not paying a cent for the next 90 or so days of coverage and connectivity is all you need to hear, check out the widget below for a round-up of all eligible More mobile plans.

While this promotion won’t stick around forever, you do have until the end of February 2024 to take advantage of it.

The only other big details to know here are that this offer is only available to new customers, and once you do start paying a mobile bill, you’ll still be saving on the usual cost of doing so. After the honeymoon is over, CommBank customers get a flat 10 per cent discount on the cost of any given More mobile plan.

In terms of the plans themselves, our pick of the lot here is the More 25GB Mobile SIM.

This plan is powered by the Telstra 4G wholesale network and comes with unlimited standard calls and text, a 500GB databank and unlimited calls to 15 international destinations.

You don’t get 5G, and your speeds are capped at 100Mbps, but as mentioned above, you won’t pay the usual $30 per month for this plan if you’re a Commbank customer once your free months are up. Instead, you’re looking at $27 per month.

This one is also a no-contract plan, so you can jump ship if you’re unhappy with the service, coverage or the cruel reality that you’ll have to start paying for it once that fourth month rolls around.

There is no shortage of other options when it comes to SIM-only mobile plans like this one, even if none of the alternatives will let you get away with not paying for a full three months. For a sense of how it compares to other 4G SIM-only plans with at least 20GB of data, check out the widget below.

As for how this mobile plan compares to other options available through More, it’s only $5 more expensive than the More 12GB Mobile SIM, and you get more than double the data allowance.

Meanwhile, the More 32GB Mobile SIM plan costs you an extra $6 per month but only adds an extra 7GB to your data allowance. That said, if you’re after the cheapest 5G option, then it’s the way to go.

This plan is powered by the Telstra 5G wholesale network and comes with unlimited standard calls and text, a 500GB databank and unlimited calls to 15 international destinations. Your speeds are capped at 100Mbps. However, as mentioned earlier, you won’t pay the usual $36 per month for this plan if you’re a Commbank customer. Instead, you’re looking at $32.40 per month.

For a sense of how it compares to other 5G SIM-only plans with at least 30GB of data, check out the widget below. That said, none of these alternatives will let you get away with not paying for a full three months, so be sure to keep that in mind.

