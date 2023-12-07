These Mobile Plans Come With an Early Christmas Present

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Can’t wait to open those Christmas prezzies? You might be able to get yourself an early gift this year if you’re in the market for a new mobile provider. If you fancy a freebie rather than six months of savings on your next mobile plan, these are a few good options if you know where to look for them.

The first cab off the rank here is Vodafone. If you pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 on a Vodafone SIM-only plan before 9 January 2024, you’ll score a free set of Galaxy Buds FE headphones. You’ll also save $250 on the cost of the device. Check out the widget below for a full list of eligible plans.

Favour something more fitness-focused? Optus is your best bet. This provider is currently giving those who sign up for a Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold5 or Galaxy Z Flip5 a free Galaxy Watch 6 so long as they remain on a Watch plan for either 24 or 36 months. Check out the widgets below for a round-up of eligible plans.

If you’d prefer the mobile plan itself to be the freebie, then there is one option that might be the right fit: More. Sign up for the first time with this particular Telstra MNVO using a CommBank account, and you won’t pay a cent for the next 90 or so days of coverage and connectivity.

After the honeymoon is over, CommBank customers get a flat 10 per cent discount on the cost of any given More mobile plan. While this promotion won’t stick around forever, you do have until the end of February 2024 to take advantage of it.

