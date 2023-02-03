How Commbank Customers Can Save 30% On Mobile Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re a customer with Australia’s largest bank, you score 30% off your mobile bill for a year if you’re willing to change providers. All you need to do is use your CommBank card for billing when you sign up for a plan with More. More is partially owned by CommBank, but its mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network.

After your first year is up, you’ll continue to save 10% on the plans when compared to non-CommBank customers. Of course, you’re always free to leave if you’d prefer.

Here are More’s mobile plans

Excluding the 30% discount, More’s mobile plans aren’t exceptionally competitive. They tend to be a little more expensive than other plans on the Telstra network. 30% off makes them a whole more compelling, however. When you factor in the saving, here’s what you’ll pay for More’s plans as a CommBank customer:

10GB plan: Normally $22 per month – $15.40 per month with discount

22GB plan: Normally $27 per month – $18.90 per month with discount

32GB plan: Normally $33 per month – $23.10 per month with discount

42GB plan: Normally $38 per month – $26.60 per month with discount

100GB plan: Normally $55 per month – $38.50 per month with discount

60GB 5G plan: Normally $60 per month – $38.50 per month with a discount

To get these prices, make sure you select CommBank Customer Price when you sign-up and pay using your CommBank card.

Every More mobile plan other than the 10GB and 60GB options currently includes double data for the first six months. The 22GB plan comes with 44GB, for example. More mobile plans support up to 500GB of data banking, so you can always save any unused data for down the line. This offer runs until February 28.

The majority of More’s plans are capped to speeds of 100Mbps, in line with other Telstra-powered providers. The one exception to this is the 5G plan with 60GB, which can reach speeds of 250Mbps.

For comparison, here are some of the cheapest Telstra-powered SIM-only plans with at least 20GB:

If you haven’t heard of More before, we’re not surprised. While More has been around for a couple of years, until recently it’s been a business-focused provider. More is however the sister brand to Tangerine Telecom, which has become known for its budget-friendly plans. CommBank acquired a 25% stake in both More and Tangerine in July 2021, hence the discount for its customers.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.