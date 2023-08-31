These Are the Best Cheeses for a Grilled Cheese Sandwich

The bread component of any sandwich is important, but, where grilled cheese is concerned, you have to prioritise the namesake ingredient. Most recipes claim to have the best, most perfect combination of fats and dairy for the ultimate grilled cheese, but what if you’re more of a stretchy cheese girl? Or, maybe a fully melted, liquid cheese puddle is more your vibe. The point of any comfort food is to make yourself happy. Instead of ranking cheeses according to my personal preferences, here’s a quick guide to the best cheese for a grilled cheese sandwich for the most important person in the room. (I’m talking about you.)

The best cheese for a stretchy grilled cheese

Cheese is composed of protein, fat, water, and acid. (Read more about cheese elements here.) Depending on the ratio of those four pillars, you’ll get different reactions when heat is applied. If a quality cheese-pull is where the party’s at, then that stretchy protein percentage is important.

For major elasticity, try:

Mozzarella

Gouda

Havarti

Gruyere

Lean on younger cheeses, as those aged for over a year lack the moisture to melt and stretch quite as well as their younger counterparts.

The best cheese for gooey sandwiches

Not everyone wants a never-ending cheese pull. Sometimes less stretching and more of a soft, melting cheese is in order. The fat content will play a starring role in this case, allowing the protein clusters to move farther away from each other.

For a cheese that melts so smoothly you could weep, try:

Taleggio

Cheddar

Raclette

Fontina

American (It’s the cheese we all hate to love, but you have to admit, the stuff can melt.)

The best “cheese” for liquid cheese magma

There is a stage past gooey. A place not many choose to go, but if you dare, you could make a grilled cheese that practically erupts with melted dairy. For a nearly liquid cheese sandwich, I recommend using very soft cheeses and, well, let’s call them “cheese-type snacks.”

For a cheese that just can’t keep it together, try:

Apply a little heat and they’ll reward you with yellow liquid sin. If you can’t bear to put a cheese-type snack on your sandwich bread, try:

Triple cream brie without the rind

Gournay cheese (like Boursin)

Creamy goat cheese

Good ol’ cream cheese.

If you want a little bit of everything in your dream-date grilled cheese, you should explore some combinations. If you enjoy a little stretch with your melt, layer in some gruyere with your fontina. Add in a secret smear of Cheez Whiz (we all know Philadelphia’s on to something with those cheesesteaks). Be brave. The grilled cheese of your dreams awaits.