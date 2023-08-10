Optus Prepaid Plans: Are They Worth Your Money?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Optus made its prepaid plans a little bit more straightforward to navigate last month, merging its Epic Data and Flex prepaid plans into a more cohesive roster.

Where there used to be eleven plans, there are now just six. Check out the widget below for the short version.

While the widget above will show you what prepaid plans Optus has to offer, it can’t necessarily tell you whether they are good value. That’s where we come in.

The first cab off the rank here is the Optus Flex Plus $12 prepaid plan. This one comes with a 7-day expiry period but includes 3GB of data, standard talk and text plus 5G connectivity with speeds capped at 150Mbps.

What’s more, Optus is currently running a promotion for this plan that ups the data allowance to 5GB for the first three recharges for new customers.

For a sense of how it compares to other prepaid plans around the same price, check out the widget below.

Next up, there’s the Optus Flex Plus $35 prepaid plan.

This one comes with a 28-day expiry period but includes 20GB of standard data, standard talk and text, 400 minutes of international calls to 20 international destinations plus 5G connectivity with speeds capped at 150Mbps. As with the plan above, Optus will double that data allowance for the first three recharges if you’re a new customer.

For a sense of how it compares to other prepaid plans around the same price, check out the widget below.

If you need a little more data still, you might want to take a look at the Optus Flex Plus $45 prepaid plan instead.

This prepaid plan comes with 28-day expiry but includes 30GB of data, standard talk and text, 800 minutes of international calls to 20 international destinations, plus 5G connectivity with speeds capped at 250Mbps. New customers get 30GB of bonus data on their first three recharges, bringing things to a total of 60GB per month for that honeymoon period.

For a sense of how it compares to other prepaid plans around the same price, check out the widget below.

The Optus Flex Plus $55 prepaid plan ups the ante even further.

This one comes with a 28-day expiry period but offers 40GB of data, standard talk and text, 1200 minutes of international calls to 20 international destinations plus 5G connectivity with speeds capped at 250Mbps. If you’re a new customer you’ll get 80GB instead for the first three recharges.

For a sense of how it compares to other prepaid plans around the same price, check out the widget below.

Those who want long expiry on a budget are likely to find what they’re looking for in the Optus Flex Plus $160 prepaid plan.

This one comes with a 186-day expiry period and includes 80GB of data, standard talk and text, plus 5G connectivity with speeds capped at 150Mbps. New customers will get 120GB of data instead, but they’ll revert to the standard allowance after their first three recharges are up.

For a sense of how it compares to other prepaid plans around the same price, check out the widget below.

Last but not least, the Optus Flex Plus $320 prepaid plan.

This one comes with 365-day expiry but includes 180GB of data, standard talk and text plus 5G connectivity with speeds capped at 150Mbps. As with the rest of Optus’ prepaid roster, you’re looking at bonus data for those first three recharges. That promotion brings the allowance up to 260GB over the usual 180GB, which is a pretty decent upgrade.

For a sense of how it compares to other prepaid plans around the same price, check out the widget below.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.