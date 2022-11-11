The Matildas Are Ready to Take to the Pitch, Here’s Where You Can Watch the Games Live

It’s all football all-day right now, with the FA Cup kicking off for another competition, the Women’s World Cup draw being announced, and the Socceroos World Cup squad being named – all in pretty close succession. That’s not all, though. There are two Matildas games quickly approaching, too.

If you’re keen to watch the next games live, here is everything you need to know about what’s coming.

When and where are the next Matildas games?

The Matildas have two international friendly matches slated for the next week: the first is against Sweden, followed by a game against Thailand.

Here’s a break down of the dates of these matches:

Saturday, November 12, 2:00 pm: Matildas v Sweden

The first match against Sweden will be played in Melbourne at AAMI Park, and the Aussie football team will then face Thailand in the Central Coast at Central Coast Stadium.

Where can I watch Matildas games at home?

There are slight differences between the airing of these two Matildas matches, so pay close attention.

The Matildas versus Sweden match is set to be aired via Channel 10, 10 Play and Paramount+.

The Matildas versus Thailand match will be aired via 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+.

How about tickets? Where can I get those?

Of course! Tickets are available for purchase now for both Matildas matches, so check availability and costs via the team’s website here.

While we’ve got you, it’s also worth noting that you can start purchasing tickets to see the Women’s World Cup matches now too. So, get moving! You don’t want to miss an opportunity to support our team as they compete in the largest football competition on earth, on home soil.

As you likely know, the Men’s World Cup is also quickly approaching. So, be sure to check out our write-up on all the details on that comp as well.