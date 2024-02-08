When and Where to Watch the Next Olympic Qualifier for the Matildas

If you’re excited to scream about the Matildas every time they take to the field, we’re here to help with a calendar breakdown of all the games the team is playing and when.

Matildas games: When are they playing, and at what time?

The next major international event for the Matildas will be the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The team will be hungry for a medal – especially after wrapping up the World Cup in fourth place – so the Olympic football comp is going to be a heated one.

Before the Olympics officially lands, though, Australia will continue on its Olympic qualifier journey in an effort to secure a spot in the tournament. The next few games to keep an eye out for are quickly approaching, so get ready, football fans!

Here are the Matildas matches you need to pop in the calendar next:

Matildas vs Uzbekistan: Saturday, February 24 at Tashkent’s Milliy Stadium from 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 24 at Tashkent’s Milliy Stadium from 7:00 pm Matildas vs Uzbekistan: Saturday, February 28 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium from 7:30 pm

How can I watch the Matildas games at home?

For the AFC Qualifying matches in particular, you can watch the games live on Channel 10 or 10 Bold or via streaming on 10Play. They will also be available to watch after the fact on Paramount+.

As you may recall, the Women’s World Cup received a fair amount of criticism because most games were aired on Optus Sport, which comes with a $24.99 monthly fee. While Matildas games aired on free-to-air television, the cost barrier for the rest of the competition was frustrating for many hoping to support the sport.

Back in 2023, however, it was announced that more is being done to prevent this kind of situation from happening with future tournaments.

The anti-siphoning list in Australia has been updated to now include future FIFA Women’s World Cup matches.

For those who are unfamiliar, the anti-siphoning list is a system that prevents subscription television broadcasters from getting first preference on the rights to air events on Aussie television. They will only have a shot at televising included events after free-to-air broadcasters have had a chance to obtain the rights to them first.

Going forward, both the FIFA World Cup men’s and women’s competitions will be included in this list of events.

Per a statement from the Albanese government on the change, the anti-siphoning list will include “every match of the tournament involving the senior Australian representative team; the tournament final; and qualifying matches involving the senior Australian representative team that is played in Australia”.

Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, said of the update that:

“Every Australian deserves the chance to enjoy live and free coverage of these events, no matter where they live or what they earn. This amendment to the list will help to support this outcome.”

Who is in the team?

Football Australia announced the Olympic squad for the Matildas in February 2024, with a whole lot of familiar names emerging in the mix.

Steph Catley was named as Matildas captain, with Sam Kerr absent due to injury. She is joined by Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Charlotte Grant, Michelle Heyman, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Chloe Logarzo, Aivi Luik, Teagan Micah, Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Amy Sayer, Kaitlyn Torpey, Emily Van Egmond, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Jada Whyman, and Tameka Yallop.

You can find the full announcement here.

Where can I find Matildas merch?

If you want to look the part while cheering on the Matildas, you can find jerseys, jackets and more on the Football Australia website here.

Let’s go Tillies!

