Socceroos vs England: When and Where You Can Watch Australia’s Next International Friendly

Still mourning the end of the Women’s World Cup? Well, fill that giant football-shaped hole in your life by supporting the Socceroos in their upcoming international matches – there are a few!

The Australia vs Mexico friendly has been and gone (with a 2-2 draw result), and if you’re keen to cheer on the Socceroos in their next international match, here’s everything you football fans need to know.

Socceroos vs Mexico: When and where was the game?

The Socceroos played Mexico in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, September 10, at 12:00 pm AEST. At full-time, the game was called a draw, with both teams walking away with two goals.

When is the next Aussie game: Australia vs England?

There are a few more international friendly matches coming up for the Socceroos, so get ready to mark your calendars.

England vs Australia is the next game to prepare for, which is slated for October 14 at 5:45 am local time.

This will be followed by another major rivalry, Australia vs New Zealand, on October 19.

After these matches, we have World Cup Qualifiers to look forward to on November 16.

Where can I watch the Socceroos play next?

If you’re looking to watch the upcoming match between England and Australia, Channel 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ are the best places to watch live and on demand.

Obviously, free-to-air will cost you zero to watch the Socceroos matches from, but you can also sign up for a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ if you’re interested in tuning into the games from there.

This article on the Socceroos and their upcoming international matches has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead image credit: Socceroos Instagram